Public Health Notice: Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health environmental health division has provided notice that mobile food facility official inspection reports containing personal information of approximately 806 mobile food facility “Persons-In-Charge” and permittees were posted on the Environmental Health Division website. The mobile food facility...
Long Beach Briefs: Focus On Climate and Community Health
LONG BEACH —The Long Beach City Council Aug. 16, adopted the Climate Action Adaptation Plan or CAAP. The CAAP lays out a framework to achieve these important objectives:. Reduce emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and minimize long Beach’s contributions to global greenhouse gas. Adapt to...
San Pedro Bay Ports Release Final Cargo-Handling Equipment Assessment
SAN PEDRO — The San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Aug. 25, have released a final report on the state and overall feasibility of using clean cargo-handling equipment technology, while working toward the 2017 Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP Update’s 2030 goal of a zero-emissions cargo-handling fleet.
San Pedro Double Shooting
Two people, including a male juvenile, were shot after an argument in San Pedro, on Aug. 23. LAPD’s public information officer, Hector Guzman said officers responded to reports of a shooting on First and Mesa Streets in San Pedro at around 11:55 p.m.. “The officers then located two victims...
