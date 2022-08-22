LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

