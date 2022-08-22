Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas living legend turns 100 years old, and Clark County declared August 25 as “Gloria Dea Day” to commemorate the birthday of a century. The occasion was attended by David Copperfield, Teller of Penn and Teller, and other headliners and bigwigs across the Las Vegas magic community at the Westgate Resort and Casino.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Fox5 KVVU
Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
Las Vegas Weekly
It’s been 20 years since First Friday began transforming Downtown Las Vegas
The Arts District didn’t exist 20 years ago. Back then, the Downtown Las Vegas neighborhood that now hosts First Friday was a wide-scattered archipelago of galleries and cafés, not the densely packed concentration of galleries and bars we know today. In the late 1990s, you could walk a...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
How a North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running
A North Las Vegas company says making sure your car runs smoothly is their top priority. But you may not even know if you're one of their customers.
pugetsound.media
Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News
When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
vegas24seven.com
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles. According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas. The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on...
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Fox5 KVVU
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County Coroner’s...
MSG & Allegiant Fires, More Fontainebleau Info, Bye Bye Bally’s, Caesars New Dome & Golden Steer!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including more info on the newest resort coming to Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Las Vegas man wants closure after laying father to rest
Losing a loved one is one of the toughest things to experience. One Las Vegas man recently laid his father to rest, but says he's still looking for closure.
KDWN
Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County transforming downtown Las Vegas motel into homeless housing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the bridge employment training program. It aims to get people into some housing and back on their feet again. 3,900 people who are experiencing homelessness in Clark County are currently on the county’s waitlist...
