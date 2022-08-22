ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas living legend turns 100 years old, and Clark County declared August 25 as “Gloria Dea Day” to commemorate the birthday of a century. The occasion was attended by David Copperfield, Teller of Penn and Teller, and other headliners and bigwigs across the Las Vegas magic community at the Westgate Resort and Casino.
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
pugetsound.media

Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News

When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
vegas24seven.com

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles. According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas. The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on...
Fox5 KVVU

FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
KDWN

Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas

Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...

