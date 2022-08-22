Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Cardiologist Joins Specialty Care at Decatur Memorial Hospital
August 24, 2022 – Dr. Matthew Casey Becker has joined Memorial Specialty Care Cardiology as an interventional cardiologist at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Becker received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, in 2002. He completed his internal medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center with Duke University Medical School in Durham, North Carolina. He later completed fellowships in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.
nowdecatur.com
COVID-19 Shot for Kids Under 5 Available at Memorial Drive-Thru Lab
August 26, 2022 – Memorial Drive-Thru Lab on South Sixth is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children under 5 years old, following its approval as “safe and effective” by federal agencies. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The first...
nowdecatur.com
Minton Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s July Colleague of Month
August 25, 2022 – Jennifer Minton, a medical lab scientist in the laboratory at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Minton, of Decatur, is known for continuously making herself available to co-workers to answer questions or improve processes. “She’s dedicated to her job, always trying to make things better and is just an all-around amazing person,” said Alena Jeppson, Minton’s co-worker in the laboratory, who nominated her for recognition.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA on Byers & Co.
August 26, 2022 – Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co. to talk about healthy lifestyles and balancing strength and aerobic training. Listen to the podcast now!
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowdecatur.com
Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1
August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Nicole Bateman of the EDC on Byers & Co.
August 26, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co. to talk about the positive momentum in Decatur and technology progress. Listen to the podcast now!
Missing persons group joins search for Clinton mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing persons group is joining the effort to help find Juana Arellano. Arellano was last seen at her Clinton home on Sunday around 9 p.m. On Wednesday, Clinton Police released video they said may show her less than a mile from her home. Now, Clinton Police are getting additional help. […]
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
foxillinois.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
nowdecatur.com
Hispanic Heritage Month Community Celebration
In partnership with the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, join CHICO on September 25th from noon to 4 PM at Fairview Park for a unique cultural experience. Enjoy local food trucks, vendors, and entertainers throughout the day. For more information, visit the links below or email chicoillinois@gmail.com.
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Millikin State of the University address
August 24, 2022 – Millikin University welcomed community members to attend Millikin’s State of the University address to hear about Millikin University’s new strategic plan, capital projects, and goals for the upcoming academic year. The event also included a tour of the new state of the Art Center for Theatre and Dance. Check out the tour of the new facility as well as a podcast of the speech by University President, Dr. Jim Reynolds. You can see the presentation by clicking HERE and a photo gallery of the new Art Center for Theatre and Dance HERE.
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
WAND TV
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
Comments / 0