Kansas State

Emily Scantlin Kuntz
4d ago

About time I love all people but the trump big lie and hatred of democracy and hatred of others have made me very dislike him and what he keep putting our country through stop the insanity

Kansas receives $25 million in federal funds to plug abandoned oil wells statewide

Kansas is set to receive $25 million over the next two years to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across the state. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Friday that Kansas would be among the 24 states receiving a total of $560 million in federal grant funds authorized by last year’s infrastructure package to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
Kansas Names Approved Sports Betting Sites; Get $450 in Free Bets Now

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The countdown to Kansas sports betting launch is in its final days, and we now know the six online betting sites cleared by Kansas gaming authorities to be part of the soft launch on Sept. 1 after Friday’s announcement by the Kansas Lottery.
State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
