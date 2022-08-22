Read full article on original website
Emily Scantlin Kuntz
4d ago
About time I love all people but the trump big lie and hatred of democracy and hatred of others have made me very dislike him and what he keep putting our country through stop the insanity
Reply
2
Related
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly hopes state can pass medical marijuana, as Missouri weighs recreational pot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her support for medical marijuana on Thursday but stopped short of endorsing recreational sales in Kansas, ahead of a key vote on legalization in Missouri. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve recreational marijuana in their state four years after approving a...
Secretary of State Scott Schwab announces KS primary election recount results
Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Monday the 2022 Kansas primary election recount results for the House District 118, State Treasurer and Amendment 2 races.
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Kansas receives $25 million in federal funds to plug abandoned oil wells statewide
Kansas is set to receive $25 million over the next two years to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across the state. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Friday that Kansas would be among the 24 states receiving a total of $560 million in federal grant funds authorized by last year’s infrastructure package to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Sedgwick County finishes abortion ballot recount. Here’s when the results will be known
An election official said there’s no indication a landslide win for abortion rights will be overturned.
Wichita Eagle
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Names Approved Sports Betting Sites; Get $450 in Free Bets Now
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The countdown to Kansas sports betting launch is in its final days, and we now know the six online betting sites cleared by Kansas gaming authorities to be part of the soft launch on Sept. 1 after Friday’s announcement by the Kansas Lottery.
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In conservative Gillespie County, the elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
Wichita Eagle
Driver ejected in crash leaps into river to avoid oncoming car, Florida officials say
A driver who was thrown from a vehicle after a crash jumped into a river to avoid being struck by oncoming traffic, according to a Florida fire rescue team. The driver was involved in a three-vehicle crash on an Interstate 75 overpass on the night of Aug. 25, according to a statement posted on the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Facebook page.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 1300 block of East 89th Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 1