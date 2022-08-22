ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Police ‘believe’ body found by dive team that of Kiely Rodni

By Sean Noone, Nancy Loo, Caitlyn Shelton
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2Jdm_0hQpjzOf00

TRUCKEE, Calif. ( NewsNation ) — Police said Monday they believe a body found by a dive team in a California lake is that of Kiely Rodni.

During a news conference, authorities said a positive identification has not been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

The 16-year-old vanished on Aug. 6 after attending a “senior send-of f party north of Lake Tahoe in northern California, near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

The dive team, Adventures with Purpose , said a car with Rodni’s body inside was found upside down in 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake, only a few hundred yards away from the campground. Police have not confirmed if Rodni’s body has been located. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the dive team and is investigating along with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and allied agencies.

Dennis Rodman says he’ll visit Russia in push to free Griner

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and nearly a dozen other law enforcement agencies searched the Tahoe National Forest for the recent graduate and her 2013 silver Honda CRV. The investigators also combed through hundreds of tips since an estimated 200+ teenagers and young adults went to the senior bash. They scaled back their search efforts Monday.

“To date, we’ve had something like 9,000 man hours … which is astronomical,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16P7Qw_0hQpjzOf00
Helicopters search for Kiely Rodni from above. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

In a previous interview with NewsNation , Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, described her daughter as a special and dynamic woman who loves playing music, science, baking and dancing.

The least expensive and most expensive states to have a baby

“There doesn’t seem to be anybody ever who I come across who doesn’t just love her,” her mother said. “She was so smart. She’s so funny. She’s great with little kids. I could go on and on about everything.”

Rodni-Nieman also reflected on the last text she received from her daughter.

“It was 11:30 at night and she said that she was going to be planning on leaving about 12:15 and coming home and I told her to be careful and wake me up when she got home and she said, ‘OK, Mom. I love you.’”

Rodni-Nieman said she has no reason to doubt that her daughter sent the text message and that it’s a message she had received over and over again from her.

“She was always checking. She was always letting me know where she was, when she was leaving, where she was going next,” she said in the Aug. 11 interview.

Top Democrat says he wants party to become ‘less judgmental’

Rodni-Nieman said she woke up at around 8 a.m. Aug. 6 and realized her daughter had not woken her up when she got home.

“I got up and looked at the driveway and her car wasn’t there. I looked at her room and she wasn’t there. I grabbed my phone and I looked for her location that she always shared with me and the last update it had was from the party site at about midnight,” she said.

From there, Rodni-Nieman reached out to Kiely’s good friend to see if she was there. Once she found out she was not with her friend, panic set in.

As for Kiely’s father, Daniel Rodni says the last couple of weeks have been absolute agony.

“Every day is a roller coaster. Emotions are out of control,” he said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
FOX40

Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person.  The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2news.com

Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County

A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rodman
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
FOX40

Two arrested after being accused of stealing items from construction site

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Roseville Police Department arrested two men for allegedly stealing from a construction site. According to a Facebook post from the Roseville Police Department, an officer was sent to the area of Fortuna Drive and Afterglow Court, a new neighborhood under construction in West Roseville, due to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Prosser Family Campground#The Tahoe National Forest#Honda#Nevada County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
2news.com

Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy