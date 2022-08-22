ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers

It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant

The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
NBC Sports

How Warriors' title odds were impacted by KD staying with Nets

The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets owned the offseason storylines for much of the summer. But now that the two parties have reconciled, Durant is still making waves around the NBA. Before Durant’s future was known, PointsBet gave the Warriors the second-best odds to win the 2023...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Jazz want to ‘apply the gas’ to get Donovan Mitchell trade done

There’s a simple logic for why both the Jazz and Knicks want to finalize a Donovan Mitchell trade before training camp ideally, and certainly before the season begins (the Knicks remain the clear frontrunner to land Mitchell). The Knicks want Mitchell to get as much time in the system...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent has $10M offer from Rick Ross

Rick Ross really wants to see Jake Paul back in the boxing ring. So much so, that he's offered to put up a large amount of his own money to make it happen. Ross posted a selfie with Paul on Instagram Monday where the rapper said he would pay a staggering $10 million, on top of the match purse, to anyone willing to take on the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer.
COMBAT SPORTS
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
John Calipari
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Omar Epps
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Ryan Howard
NBC Sports

Why ex-teammate believes 49ers should keep Garoppolo

The clock is ticking on Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers, and it has been winding down since Trey Lance was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, former NFL running back James White believes the partnership between the 49ers and Garoppolo should stay alive.
NFL
NBC Sports

Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers

Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
NBA
NBC Sports

Smith stronger and faster despite his Wawa addiction

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — DeVonta Smith has worked hard this offseason to get bigger, stronger and faster. And he’s done all of it despite his new regional addiction. “You know what’s crazy? I got a Wawa addiction. Honestly,” Smith said on Thursday. “Wawa sandwiches. I don’t know. I literally eat one every day for some reason.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Love Basketball#University Of Memphis#Basketball Player#Entertain#Linus Movies#Nba Draft
NBC Sports

Mason knew 49ers would be perfect match for running style

Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ranking the college football teams with the most fans

Here are four words fans from across the country have been longing to hear: College football is here. The action will get underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, with 11 games in Week 0. The action will pick up the following week once teams in the top 25 finally take the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Yankees rookie Weissert has strange start to career vs. A's

The New York Yankees called up 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A on Thursday, and in the bottom of the seventh inning of their 13-4 win over the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, he made his MLB debut. To say Weissert's first big league appearance got off to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Netflix
NBC Sports

Jackson ready for NFL fine after late hit on Texans QB Mills

Rookie Drake Jackson is fully prepared for one of his first rites of passage as an NFL player -- being fined. The 49ers' young defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer during San Francisco’s 17-0 preseason loss to the Houston Texans Thursday night after taking quarterback Davis Mills down to the NRG Stadium turf.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Broncos sign Jeremiah Gemmel, waive Barrington Wade

The Broncos made a change to their linebacking corps on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Jeremiah Gemmel. Barrington Wade was waived with an injury designation to open a spot on the 80-man roster for Gemmel. Gemmel signed with the 49ers after going undrafted this year. He had two...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy