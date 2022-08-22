Rick Ross really wants to see Jake Paul back in the boxing ring. So much so, that he's offered to put up a large amount of his own money to make it happen. Ross posted a selfie with Paul on Instagram Monday where the rapper said he would pay a staggering $10 million, on top of the match purse, to anyone willing to take on the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO