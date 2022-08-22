Read full article on original website
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers
It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
How Warriors' title odds were impacted by KD staying with Nets
The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets owned the offseason storylines for much of the summer. But now that the two parties have reconciled, Durant is still making waves around the NBA. Before Durant’s future was known, PointsBet gave the Warriors the second-best odds to win the 2023...
Report: Jazz want to ‘apply the gas’ to get Donovan Mitchell trade done
There’s a simple logic for why both the Jazz and Knicks want to finalize a Donovan Mitchell trade before training camp ideally, and certainly before the season begins (the Knicks remain the clear frontrunner to land Mitchell). The Knicks want Mitchell to get as much time in the system...
Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent has $10M offer from Rick Ross
Rick Ross really wants to see Jake Paul back in the boxing ring. So much so, that he's offered to put up a large amount of his own money to make it happen. Ross posted a selfie with Paul on Instagram Monday where the rapper said he would pay a staggering $10 million, on top of the match purse, to anyone willing to take on the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer.
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
Why ex-teammate believes 49ers should keep Garoppolo
The clock is ticking on Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers, and it has been winding down since Trey Lance was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, former NFL running back James White believes the partnership between the 49ers and Garoppolo should stay alive.
Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers
Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
Smith stronger and faster despite his Wawa addiction
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — DeVonta Smith has worked hard this offseason to get bigger, stronger and faster. And he’s done all of it despite his new regional addiction. “You know what’s crazy? I got a Wawa addiction. Honestly,” Smith said on Thursday. “Wawa sandwiches. I don’t know. I literally eat one every day for some reason.”
Mason knew 49ers would be perfect match for running style
Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of...
Ranking the college football teams with the most fans
Here are four words fans from across the country have been longing to hear: College football is here. The action will get underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, with 11 games in Week 0. The action will pick up the following week once teams in the top 25 finally take the field.
Yankees rookie Weissert has strange start to career vs. A's
The New York Yankees called up 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A on Thursday, and in the bottom of the seventh inning of their 13-4 win over the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, he made his MLB debut. To say Weissert's first big league appearance got off to a...
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Stanford’s woes may cut deeper than the current roster
The figurative disease is clear: Stanford no longer dominates in the trenches on offense or defense, dooming it to two consecutive losing full-length seasons. Going 7-17 in its last two seasons of 12 games would have been hard to fathom at any point before 2019, and not because of the pandemic exception removing 2020 from the tally.
Jackson ready for NFL fine after late hit on Texans QB Mills
Rookie Drake Jackson is fully prepared for one of his first rites of passage as an NFL player -- being fined. The 49ers' young defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer during San Francisco’s 17-0 preseason loss to the Houston Texans Thursday night after taking quarterback Davis Mills down to the NRG Stadium turf.
Broncos sign Jeremiah Gemmel, waive Barrington Wade
The Broncos made a change to their linebacking corps on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Jeremiah Gemmel. Barrington Wade was waived with an injury designation to open a spot on the 80-man roster for Gemmel. Gemmel signed with the 49ers after going undrafted this year. He had two...
Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto
Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
