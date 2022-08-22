Read full article on original website
NHL 23 Release Date, First Gameplay Revealed With Zegras Flip; No Russian Teams Allowed
Following the announcement of its cover stars Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse, EA Sports has officially announced NHL 23 with a debut gameplay trailer, release date, and details on what's new in this year's pro hockey game. NHL 23 will be released on October 14 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles,...
CoD: Warzone Heroes Vs. Villains Event -- All Rewards And Details
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand is now live in Warzone, and there's a limited-time Heroes Vs. Villains community event to help celebrate this final season of content for Warzone Pacific. Here we break down all the details and the rewards you can earn for participating. Heroes Vs. Villains...
How To Play As Sephiroth In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is approaching its fourth season on September 1st. Before the fourth season starts, the game has added an all-new Variant Mode. In the mode, players can play as famous enemies of the Final Fantasy franchise such as Cactuar, Bomb, Slug-Ray, Bahamut, and Cloud's nemesis, Sephiroth, the esteemed Solider 1st Class with his iconic Masamune in hand.
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked
A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
Destiny 2 Lightfall Preorders Are Already Discounted
Destiny 2: Lightfall doesn’t launch until February 28 and it just went up for preorder, but you can already save big on the upcoming expansion. The discount is running through Green Man Gaming and applies to the PC version of the game (offered as a Steam key). Both the...
Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to launch today, August 24. This week marks a major update--and the final season--for both Vanguard and Warzone, with the latter set to receive its update in the next few hours. You can expect a new mode, weapons, and a whole lot more, as detailed in the patch notes. Here's when Season 5 goes live in Warzone and what to expect in both it and Vanguard.
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
It's Going To Be Hard To Get A New Console This Holiday, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console generation has so far been one of limited supply, as supply shortages have affected availability. While supply chain issues have begun improving, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer expects consoles to be hard to come by towards the end of the year. "I...
PS5 Restock: PlayStation Direct Still Has Consoles In Stock
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock--specifically the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $550 that comes with the standard PS5 and a voucher for Horizon Forbidden West. You don't have to wait in a queue to purchase this bundle; you simply need to sign into your PSN account, add it to your cart, and complete your purchase. The console has been in stock for multiple days at this point, which is an excellent sign for PS5 restock landscape.
Today's Wordle Answer (#431) - August 24, 2022
Avoiding a mid-week lull can be quite difficult, but it's made much easier if you can solve the day's Wordle. In today's Wordle guide, we'll be going over how to get the answer for the August 24 puzzle. Today's answer is certainly interesting, and it might not be a word that some players think the game would actually accept. However, as long as players use our recommended set of starting words and follow our tips below, they should sail through this Wordle with flying colors.
