Avoiding a mid-week lull can be quite difficult, but it's made much easier if you can solve the day's Wordle. In today's Wordle guide, we'll be going over how to get the answer for the August 24 puzzle. Today's answer is certainly interesting, and it might not be a word that some players think the game would actually accept. However, as long as players use our recommended set of starting words and follow our tips below, they should sail through this Wordle with flying colors.

SPOILERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO