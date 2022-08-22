On this episode of The LEAD Podcast, Siouxland and Public Media's Sheila Brummer talks to the Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Sioux City, Mandy Engel-Cartie. This strong role model shares details on the evolution of leadership priorities during her 20-year tenure with the organization. Her background highlights the importance of empathy in work and life to cultivate a culture of positivity and understanding. The interview took place at the Siouxland Public Media studios on July 18, 2022.

