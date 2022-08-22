Read full article on original website
Newscast 08.26.22: Expo Center renamed Seaboard Triumph Expo Center; Drought continues in Siouxland
The Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City has been renamed the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, effective today. The naming rights agreement includes a new name and logo for the facility, branding integration throughout the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center space, and other internal signage to be unveiled later. Since...
The LEAD Podcast: Girls Inc. Executive Director Mandy Engel-Cartie on Cultivating a Positive Culture and the Evolution of Priorities
On this episode of The LEAD Podcast, Siouxland and Public Media's Sheila Brummer talks to the Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Sioux City, Mandy Engel-Cartie. This strong role model shares details on the evolution of leadership priorities during her 20-year tenure with the organization. Her background highlights the importance of empathy in work and life to cultivate a culture of positivity and understanding. The interview took place at the Siouxland Public Media studios on July 18, 2022.
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
The LEAD Podcast: Leadership Lessons from Seasoned School Administrator Dr. Rod Earleywine
Long-time school administrator Dr. Rod Earleywine believes it's okay if leaders "don't have all the answers." He also shares intimate details of his life that shaped his outlook on leadership and life in his conversation with Siouxland Public Media's Sheila Brummer on July 20, 2022. About Dr. Rod Earleywine. Earleywine...
