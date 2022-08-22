ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LEAD Podcast: Girls Inc. Executive Director Mandy Engel-Cartie on Cultivating a Positive Culture and the Evolution of Priorities

On this episode of The LEAD Podcast, Siouxland and Public Media's Sheila Brummer talks to the Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Sioux City, Mandy Engel-Cartie. This strong role model shares details on the evolution of leadership priorities during her 20-year tenure with the organization. Her background highlights the importance of empathy in work and life to cultivate a culture of positivity and understanding. The interview took place at the Siouxland Public Media studios on July 18, 2022.
