Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Local Students to Participate in the Santa Barbara Reads Science Fair

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
7 Fun Things to do in Santa BarbaraBecca CSanta Barbara, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
BIBI MOEZZI JOINS BOARD OF TRUSTEES AT SANTA BARBARA BOTANIC GARDEN
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – August 25, 2022 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has named Pacific Premier Bank’s Bibi Moezzi to its Board of Trustees. She joins the 15-member Board comprised of Valerie Hoffman, chair; John Gabbert, vice chair; Kathy Scroggs, secretary; Mark Funk, Treasurer; and board members Jeremy Bassan, Sarah Berkus Gower, Sharon Bradford, Samantha Davis, George Leis, William Murdoch, Helene Schneider, Warren Schultheis, Jesse Smith, and Ann Steinmetz.
Santa Barbara Independent
CARELINE Provides a Lifeline for Santa Barbara’s Isolated Seniors
Center for Successful Aging Program is Just a Phone Call Away. Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. A friendly voice on the other end of the phone is sometimes all that it takes to turn a bad day into a good one. This simple idea was the inspiration for CARELINE, a free service from the Center for Successful Aging — provided by seniors, for seniors.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic, Santa Barbara Style
Lovebird’s Nancy Burgner Gives the ‘Real’ Scoop on This Summer’s Hottest Trend. Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. The Coastal Grandmother trend was seemingly everywhere this summer. What do the real fashion experts have to say about the comfy beachy vibe that’s taken the Internet by storm? Nancy Burgner, owner of Lovebird Boutique (lovebirdsb.com), gives us the skinny.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Rona Barrett Foundation Hosts Montecito Garden Party
On August 13, the Rona Barrett Foundation (RBF) hosted a Montecito Garden Party to raise awareness and funds for the next phase of its senior affordable housing — Harry’s House — which it is developing in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of S.B. (HASBARCO) on the same Santa Ynez campus as the Golden Inn & Village, also a partnership with HASBARCO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Just Communities Central Coast Announces Dissolution of Organization
The Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC) organization will be dissolved effective August 31, due to “insufficient funding, structural deficits, and changes in the external environment.”. The group cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the most damaging to the organization, and a significant factor in the decision to close. The shift...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding: The Changing Seasons
Autumn is many birders’ favorite season, in part because many young birds migrating south for the first time take a wrong turn, and in Santa Barbara, we get more than our fair share of these rare lost birds. Fall migration begins as early as June, when the first adult shorebirds begin their epic southward journey from as far north as the Alaskan tundra. A few songbirds are also on the move, but most of these are wandering a relatively short distance from where they fledged. Wilson’s warblers and western tanagers are already in evidence along coastal creeks.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Triathlon Takes to City, County, State Roads
Myriad events are going on at East Beach this weekend as the Santa Barbara Triathlon gears up for its 41st year, including a long event that sends cyclists up San Ysidro Road to the 192, then up and around Gobernador Canyon to Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, and back again — motorists beware between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Approves 2022-2023 Budget
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board unanimously approved the $1.81 million 2022-23 fiscal year budget at the August 23rd Board meeting. The budget outlines diversified funding sources with roughly a third of the revenue outside of the Utility User’s Tax. Tax revenues are expected to be $1.18 million. The budget reflects community vision and a statement of values for the Isla Vista community. The budget delivers quality services while strengthening and expanding in a scalable manner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat: Season’s Gazings, Santa Barbara’s Live Music Returns in Fuller Force
What a difference a year makes. As music fans leaned into the coming concert season around this time last year, a wary sense of hope hung in the air. The COVID-fueled moratorium on live music was lifting and marquees and concert seasons were a buzz again, albeit with strict masking policies and vaccine border patrols in place.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mary Lou Hale Smitheram
Mary Lou Hale Smitheram (“Lou”) passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2022 after a few years of declining health. She was 93 years old. Mary Lou Hale was born in Prescott, Arizona on December 27, 1928 to parents Virgil and Mary Lyons Hale. She was the middle child of the family, with older sister Margaret Jean and younger sister Vicki Ann. Lou spent her younger years in both Prescott and Phoenix, Arizona before her family relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area. She graduated from Mills College in Oakland, California in 1950 and subsequently received a Master of Arts degree from Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. In 1977 she accomplished a long-term goal of receiving a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Spanish Literature from the University of California Santa Barbara. This accomplishment is especially noteworthy as Lou was a full-time working mother while completing the doctorate program.
Santa Barbara Independent
Our 2022 Active Aging Guide
Santa Barbarans Are Living Their Lives to the Fullest. The year-round outdoor lifestyle in Santa Barbara is a big plus for older adults who want to stay vibrant, healthy, and active for life. | Credit: pixnio.com. From giving out food at the Ukraine–Poland border to fighting workplace discrimination, surfing competitions,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Pacifica in Peril: Students Protest Ousters, Faculty Vote No Confidence in Provost
Faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute (PGI) held a no-confidence vote in Provost Dr. Peter Rojcewicz last Thursday after two long-serving members of the school’s esteemed Clinical Psychology PhD program were suddenly ousted in late July with a third resigning in protest. The recent turmoil follows the contentious removal of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled for Mid-September
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Candidates Compete for Two Seats on Santa Barbara School Board
Three seats will be contested on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board in this November’s election. Longtime incumbent Kate Ford, who represents the downtown area, announced she will not seek reelection when her term expires at the end of this year. Three candidates are competing to replace her. Rose Muñoz, who currently represents Goleta and Isla Vista, will face an opponent to keep her seat. Laura Capps, who has been a trustee on the board for six years, is leaving to become the 2nd District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County in January. The current school board decided at its Tuesday, August 23, meeting to appoint Capps’s replacement rather than hold a general election this November, which would be much costlier. The special board meeting to interview potential candidates for Capps’s seat will be open to the public, though the date has not been decided yet.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Reports Highest Murder Rate Since 2015
The annual statewide reports on crime — including homicide, use of force, and juvenile justice statistics — were released earlier this week by the California Department of Justice, revealing details on Santa Barbara County’s crime rate in the midst of larger trends across the state. “Good data...
Santa Barbara Independent
Icarus, Leo, and Clarissa
Hey, friends! I’m Icarus, and I need your help. I have recently been informed that I am overweight. The words “chonky” and “impressively large” may have been (rudely) thrown around. I have also been told that since I’m only 6 years old, and I want to live a long, happy, healthy life, I need to lose weight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Age Is Just a Number
Santa Barbara Author Bonnie Marcus Explains How Gendered Ageism Isn’t Just a Female Problem. Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. Gendered ageism — the double-whammy slap in the face of age and gender bias — is something that career coach Bonnie Marcus sees more and more of her clients facing. “This is the next Me Too movement,” says Marcus, a Santa Barbara resident who addresses the issue in her book, Not Done Yet! How Women Over 50 Regain Their Confidence and Claim Workplace Power, published last spring.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ronald Walter Chase
AUG 27. 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (PT) Ron was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Walter and Adeline Chase. He graduated from Detroit’s Aero Mechanics High School. Ron served in the Korean War as an Army Mechanic. After getting out of the service, Ron...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
Santa Barbara Independent
Project to Remove Final Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach Set to Begin
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The end of an era begins on Monday at Haskell’s Beach, as the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta starts work to remove the pier and caisson structures known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2. It’s a process that will take up to six months, during which time sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations. The beach will remain open otherwise.
Comments / 0