USDA to invest millions of dollars in organic farming initiative

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Monday announced details of an up to $300 million investment in the Organic Transition Initiative, a move aimed at boosting revenue streams for farmers and producers, according to a press release.

Since 2008, the number of farms transitioning to organic production fell by over 70 percent, while the new infusion of money—including that from the American Rescue Plan—aims to reverse this trend and increase production of organic food.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) organically grown food “is food grown and processed using no synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Pesticides derived from natural sources (such as biological pesticides) may be used in producing organically grown food.”

All organic food grown and produced in the United States is overseen by the National Organic Program, part of the USDA.

Separated into facets, up to $100 million will be allotted for the Transition to Organic Partnership Program; $75 million will go towards a new Organic Management conservation practice standard; $25 million will be allotted to the USDA’s Risk Management Agency for the new Transitional and Organic Grower Assistance Program; and up to $100 million will go towards improving organic supply chains in pinpointed markets.

“Farmers face challenging technical, cultural, and market shifts while transitioning to organic production, and even during the first years after successful organic certification,” said agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement.

“Through this multi-phased, multi-agency initiative, we are expanding USDA’s support of organic farmers to help them with every step of their transition as they work to become certified and secure markets for their products.”

Advocates responded favorably to the announcement, citing the initiative’s importance for the multi-year Farm Bill which is typically renewed every five years.

“USDA’s $300 million investment in the future of organic agriculture will expand opportunities for climate-friendly farming that we urgently need,” said Allison Johnson, senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“Organic agriculture protects the long-term health of the food and farming system by building healthy soil, protecting ecosystems, empowering communities, and reducing our reliance on harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We need more investments like this in the upcoming Farm Bill.”