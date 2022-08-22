Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Gillespie County Fair begins in the Hill Country after 2-year hiatus
County fair festivities are underway.
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Comal, New Braunfels ISDs receive 2022 accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022, which measure if the district prepares its students for success after high school in the workforce, college or the military, among other metrics. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency has released the 2022 school district accountability ratings for the...
Police investigating San Antonio high school football team
Yesterday, San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor reported that 21 members of the Alamo Heights High School varsity football team had been suspended for two games and given ten hours of community service for alleged hazing.
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Road trip: Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley
Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Mustard Seed TreehouseThe view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.Rate: $175+ per night.Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of...
Bandera Bulletin
WTF closing Pipe Creek location
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
dailytrib.com
Llano River flowing for first time since June
The Llano River began flowing over the Llano Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the first time since early June. Rain in western counties in the Llano River watershed contributed to the river’s renewed vigor. As of this story being written, the Llano River was flowing over the dam...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
fox7austin.com
Officials asking for help identifying theft suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a theft earlier this month. The sheriff's office said on August 7, a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck stole a trailer from a business on FM 2001 in Buda. The truck did...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
100 mph vehicle pursuit ends in collision outside Junction
JUNCTION, Texas – Two individuals were arrested after a high-speed vehicle pursuit ended in a collision in Junction on August 24th. Driver Wesley Morales and passenger Josefina Salinas were both arrested. Morales was charged with evading arrest, deadly conduct, reckless driving, and criminal trespassing. Salinas was charged with criminal trespassing.
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
marblefallstx.gov
LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls
LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
dailytrib.com
MFISD must send $16.9M to state
The amount of school recapture money sent by Marble Falls Independent School District to the state for redistribution to needier districts jumped to $16.9 million this year from $7 million sent in the last budget year, trustees learned during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. “Seventeen million dollars of...
Bandera Bulletin
Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male
Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
news4sanantonio.com
Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday as another round of showers to drench area
SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
