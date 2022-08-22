Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!
With a spotlight on the best Dell laptop deals for small business, there’s a huge saving to be had on the Dell Vostro 7510 when you buy direct from Dell. Ordinarily priced at $2,427, there’s a massive price cut going on right now, bringing it down to $1,199. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it’s a very sweet deal for anyone looking for a business-focused laptop. Here’s why your business or home office will benefit from it.
Digital Trends
This powerful business laptop is over $1,000 off at Dell
Now’s the time to shop for some of the best laptop deals of the year. School starts soon, which brings many laptop shoppers to the hunt. Also, tons of businesses start projects in the days after Labor Day. Shopper spending trains savvy computer manufacturers and retailers to offer back-to-school and back-to-work laptop deals. Case in point? Check out this amazing deal on a Dell Vostro 7510 Laptop. This powerhouse Dell laptop is ordinarily priced at $2,427, but for this sale Dell slashed the price by 51% down to just $1,199, a $1,228 savings. If you’ve been waiting to buy a business laptop that will do the heavy lifting for your projects, this is your deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale: Save on Gaming PCs and Gaming Laptops
Amazon is offering some big saving on gaming laptop and desktop PCs equipped with the current generation RTX 30 series video cards. Save on popular brands like ASUS, Alienware, Acer, CyberpowerPC, MSI. and HP. Some are 2022 models with the new Intel Alder Lake CPU as well. All items should be sold and shipped from Amazon. not a 3rd party vendor.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
Digital Trends
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is over $1,100 off (seriously!)
Are you on the hunt for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or are you looking for student laptop deals to help your child tackle the new school year? Either way, you need a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with the daily workload. You can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which is currently part of an amazing deal from Lenovo that slashes $1,156 off the laptop’s sticker price of $2,889, bringing it down to $1,733. You have to hurry if you want to avail this offer though, as we’re not sure how long it will last.
makeuseof.com
Intel Gamer Days: Razer Cuts Down Price for Blade Laptops
Who's ready for more Intel Gamer Days deals? Razer is here with some massive discounts and we're all about saving some money while getting ourselves some new gear!. Razer is everyone's favorite brand when it comes to gaming, thanks to its quality products and entertaining features. This year, Razer's deals will either save you money or will bring you some cool gifts.
IGN
The Dell Intel Gamer Days Sale Starts Now: Big Savings on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors, and Peripherals
The Intel Gamer Days Event happens once a year, coinciding with the back to school season. This year, Dell is offering several newer models with Intel Alder Lake CPUs and RTX 30 series GPUs. These include Dell's G-series gaming laptops, XPS gaming PCs, and of course the Alienware lineup as well. Also on sale are several gaming monitors and peripherals. They aren't necessarily part of the "Intel" Gamer Days Event, but they are excellent deals that would pair well with your new gaming rig.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: The HP Envy laptop is only $500 this week
In the final weeks of summer, the back to school deals are plentiful and that includes laptop deals. Right now, some of the best ones are HP Envy deals which are happening at Best Buy. You can score the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop today for only $500, saving you a total of $300 off the original price of $800. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to bring home this fan favorite 2-in-1 at this super low price, so click the link below to add one to your cart and keep reading to find out why this is one of the HP laptop deals worth sharing.
Digital Trends
The new Alienware x14 gaming laptop just got a $200 price cut
Though it’s back-to-school season, that doesn’t mean all of the laptop deals are for computers designed for students. There are some pretty awesome gaming laptop deals happening right now as well, not the least of which is this deal on the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. Alienware deals are always exciting, and today you can pick up this new gaming laptop from Dell for only $1,400, saving you a total of $200 off its original retail price of $1,600. Newbie gamers and serious pros alike will benefit from adding this machine to their gaming setup, so click the Buy Now button below to check it out, and keep reading to find out why this laptop is worth adding to your cart.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today
After splurging on gaming PC deals, your next order of business is to invest in gaming monitor deals. You don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on a gaming desktop that can run the latest games on the highest settings, only to be disappointed that you won’t appreciate the graphics because your screen is outdated and basic. If you’ve already used up most of your budget on your computer, don’t worry because Dell has just launched a surprise sale on a variety of gaming monitors.
Digital Trends
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus review: plus in more ways than one
“The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus delivers great performance at a reasonable price.”. Dell’s Inspiron represents its budget to midrange lineup, and it’s been a mixed bag over the years. For example, one of the most recent machines we’ve reviewed was the 2022 Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and we found it provided a compromised experience due to its poor display and inferior battery life. That’s compared to previous versions that have made their way to our list of best budget laptops and best 2-in-1s.
The Verge
Hisense’s brilliant 55-inch U8H Series TV just received its first discount
If you’re in the market for an excellent 4K TV — whether to game or enjoy fantasy epics like HBO’s House of the Dragon and the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show — Best Buy is currently selling Hisense’s new U8H Series TV in the 55-inch configuration for just $699.99 ($450 off). This is the best price we’ve seen on one of the more premium offerings in Hisense’s 2022 “ULED” TV lineup, which sits just underneath the brighter U9H Series.
Comments / 0