The Best And Funniest Tweets About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 1

In case you hadn't heard, the highly anticipated follow-up to Game of Thrones , House of the Dragon has finally arrived.

Ollie Upton / HBO

And, because this is the GoT -verse, people took to Twitter IMMEDIATELY to make jokes just like the good ol' days. Here's a look at some of the best and funniest jokes fans made about Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon":

PS: Love what you're reading? Be sure to give these Twitter users a follow!

1.

me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: “i guess i’ll give house of the dragon a try” me to HBO after watching the first episode: #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD @kathleen_hanley 02:33 AM - 22 Aug 2022

2.

me during the next however many sundays at 9pm eastern standard time #HouseoftheDragon @guiltymowgli 02:12 AM - 22 Aug 2022

3.

4.

5.

6.

So they knew winter was coming for almost 200yrs and the great fight in GOT was one episode #HouseoftheDragon @_jeandoe_ 02:32 AM - 22 Aug 2022

7.

Daemon When The Small Council is Speaking About Him : #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD @DailyHOTD_ 02:59 AM - 22 Aug 2022

8.

9.

10.

Targaryen men looking at their sisters aunts and nieces at family gatherings #HouseoftheDragon @Krakoan4Life 01:45 AM - 22 Aug 2022

11.

12.

He really said “Heir for a day” and then “we must all mourn in our own way” LIKE BRUH #HouseoftheDragon @JulianHiggins03 03:12 AM - 22 Aug 2022

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

The next 9 sundays are going to be good #HouseoftheDragon @JulianHiggins03 02:34 AM - 22 Aug 2022

21.

22.

I KNOW he didn’t just pimp his DAUGHTER out to his boss who just lost his wife and son ain’t no way #HouseOfTheDragon @raccoonmum 01:58 AM - 22 Aug 2022

23.

24.

25.

Daemon Targaryen bout to me have me STRESSED this season. #hotd #houseofthedragon @Juraiacies 02:51 AM - 22 Aug 2022

26.

27.

28.

Game of Thrones twitter coming back after all this time #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO @rachelrohatgi 04:46 AM - 22 Aug 2022

29.

30.

Doctors at their next c-section: we’re going to pull the babe outMothers: #HouseoftheDragon @megabytical 05:20 AM - 22 Aug 2022

31.

32.

Me pretending to be shocked listening to the prophecy of A Song of Fire and Ice even though I already know what happens #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon @stephm_green 02:08 AM - 22 Aug 2022

33.

So far we’ve seen dicks chopped, hands removed and head roll, not even at the 30 minute mark. We back baby! 😬😂 #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD @JoshGreshamORG 01:21 AM - 22 Aug 2022

34.

35.

36.

Daemon watching the council cook him for a good 10 min #hotd @DrabuIe 06:09 AM - 22 Aug 2022

37.

I bet you anything that this bitch will make Cersei look like an angel #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd @ellproctor 02:42 AM - 22 Aug 2022

38.

39.

40.

How I go to sleep knowing Dan Weiss and David Benioff had nothing to do with #HouseoftheDragon @VictorMirnoff 03:12 AM - 22 Aug 2022

What was your favorite or most OMG moment from the first episode of House of the Dragon ? Tell us in the comments below!

HBO