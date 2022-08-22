ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best And Funniest Tweets About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 1

By Crystal Ro
 4 days ago

In case you hadn't heard, the highly anticipated follow-up to Game of Thrones , House of the Dragon has finally arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoxbm_0hQpiibL00
Ollie Upton / HBO

And, because this is the GoT -verse, people took to Twitter IMMEDIATELY to make jokes just like the good ol' days. Here's a look at some of the best and funniest jokes fans made about Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon":

PS: Love what you're reading? Be sure to give these Twitter users a follow!

1.

me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: “i guess i’ll give house of the dragon a try” me to HBO after watching the first episode: #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@kathleen_hanley 02:33 AM - 22 Aug 2022

2.

me during the next however many sundays at 9pm eastern standard time #HouseoftheDragon

@guiltymowgli 02:12 AM - 22 Aug 2022

3.

congrats hbo you got me again #HouseoftheDragon

@kar__lee 02:08 AM - 22 Aug 2022

4.

172 years before Daenerys Targaryen #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon#HOTD

@JesusFaceKilla 01:02 AM - 22 Aug 2022

5.

I’m already team Rhaenys Targaryen because fuck the patriarchy #HouseoftheDragon #hotd

@Chkcaseofideas 01:16 AM - 22 Aug 2022

6.

So they knew winter was coming for almost 200yrs and the great fight in GOT was one episode #HouseoftheDragon

@_jeandoe_ 02:32 AM - 22 Aug 2022

7.

Daemon When The Small Council is Speaking About Him : #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@DailyHOTD_ 02:59 AM - 22 Aug 2022

8.

all of us when we heard the infamous "Dracarys"#HouseoftheDragon

@Manny_Rae 01:51 AM - 22 Aug 2022

9.

#HouseoftheDragon - Say the line, Rhaenyra!- Dracarys...The general public:

@SalvoCaccamo 02:19 AM - 22 Aug 2022

10.

Targaryen men looking at their sisters aunts and nieces at family gatherings #HouseoftheDragon

@Krakoan4Life 01:45 AM - 22 Aug 2022

11.

When Game of Thrones theme played after so long... #HouseoftheDragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@RaviAhuja20 02:10 AM - 22 Aug 2022

12.

He really said “Heir for a day” and then “we must all mourn in our own way” LIKE BRUH #HouseoftheDragon

@JulianHiggins03 03:12 AM - 22 Aug 2022

13.

Mood going back to Westeros for #HouseOfTheDragon 😂

@RingerVerse 03:30 AM - 22 Aug 2022

14.

King Viserys: Just hold still my loveThe Queen:#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@MediaBitch21 02:14 AM - 22 Aug 2022

15.

The guy wears his honor on his sleeve #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@gandalf_purple 02:48 AM - 22 Aug 2022

16.

“Wear one of your mother’s dresses” #HOTD

@salishaaa__ 01:54 AM - 22 Aug 2022

17.

Me recognizing locations and names in #HouseoftheDragon

@_the_extra 02:20 AM - 22 Aug 2022

18.

"Heir for a day" Daemon already giving zero fucks#HouseoftheDragon

@Manny_Rae 02:14 AM - 22 Aug 2022

19.

I’m sorry, Daemon ain’t shit. But he’s a bad bitch and I stan. #HouseoftheDragon

@HealthyNuance 02:58 AM - 22 Aug 2022

20.

The next 9 sundays are going to be good #HouseoftheDragon

@JulianHiggins03 02:34 AM - 22 Aug 2022

21.

Me hearing the Game of Thrones theme on #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@ganseybois 02:06 AM - 22 Aug 2022

22.

I KNOW he didn’t just pimp his DAUGHTER out to his boss who just lost his wife and son ain’t no way #HouseOfTheDragon

@raccoonmum 01:58 AM - 22 Aug 2022

23.

24.

the dragons hearing “Dracarys” #HotD

@vadersruleoftwo 01:58 AM - 22 Aug 2022

25.

Daemon Targaryen bout to me have me STRESSED this season. #hotd #houseofthedragon

@Juraiacies 02:51 AM - 22 Aug 2022

26.

Me trying to remember all the new names #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD #Dracarys

@Mfa801 02:38 AM - 22 Aug 2022

27.

The design &amp; wardrobe departments did the damn thing. #HouseoftheDragon

@oochotd 01:36 AM - 16 Aug 2022

28.

Game of Thrones twitter coming back after all this time #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@rachelrohatgi 04:46 AM - 22 Aug 2022

29.

Same vibes, no doubts. #HouseoftheDragon

@LUISFERGTT 03:01 AM - 22 Aug 2022

30.

Doctors at their next c-section: we’re going to pull the babe outMothers: #HouseoftheDragon

@megabytical 05:20 AM - 22 Aug 2022

31.

No one:People in HBO shows: #HouseoftheDragon

@queertvnerd 01:43 AM - 22 Aug 2022

32.

Me pretending to be shocked listening to the prophecy of A Song of Fire and Ice even though I already know what happens #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon

@stephm_green 02:08 AM - 22 Aug 2022

33.

So far we’ve seen dicks chopped, hands removed and head roll, not even at the 30 minute mark. We back baby! 😬😂 #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@JoshGreshamORG 01:21 AM - 22 Aug 2022

34.

Hands down my fav character so far…#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@MediaBitch21 02:06 AM - 22 Aug 2022

35.

Ughh…..how I’ve missed the unnecessary violence #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@SirajHub 01:32 AM - 22 Aug 2022

36.

Daemon watching the council cook him for a good 10 min #hotd

@DrabuIe 06:09 AM - 22 Aug 2022

37.

I bet you anything that this bitch will make Cersei look like an angel #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd

@ellproctor 02:42 AM - 22 Aug 2022

38.

Daemon after Viserys lost his wife and son

@KingJosiah54 04:59 AM - 22 Aug 2022

39.

House of the Dragon was beautiful. #HOTD

@zainn_95 02:13 AM - 22 Aug 2022

40.

How I go to sleep knowing Dan Weiss and David Benioff had nothing to do with #HouseoftheDragon

@VictorMirnoff 03:12 AM - 22 Aug 2022

What was your favorite or most OMG moment from the first episode of House of the Dragon ? Tell us in the comments below!

