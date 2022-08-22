Read full article on original website
edibleeastbay.com
Rhythms of the Land Screening, September 10 at Bryant Terry’s Black Food Summit
Oakland-based cultural anthropologist Dr. Gail Myers made her documentary, Rhythms of the Land, as a valentine to generations of Black farmers in the United States, from the enslavement period to the present. The film shows how an intense love of the land and dedication to community enabled these farmers to survive against overwhelming odds.
edibleeastbay.com
Back to (Pretzel) School at Squabisch Bakery in Berkeley
Come out to Squabisch Bakery on a Tuesday evening to learn how to make authentic German soft pretzels. You’ll glean a bit of German culinary culture as you learn how to form, dip, and bake pretzels at one of these twice-monthly, hour-and-a-half-long hands-on classes. You also get to eat your creations with the group out in the bakery’s backyard picnic area at the end of the class. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Check the class schedule and sign up well in advance, since these fun sessions always sell out.
