Come out to Squabisch Bakery on a Tuesday evening to learn how to make authentic German soft pretzels. You’ll glean a bit of German culinary culture as you learn how to form, dip, and bake pretzels at one of these twice-monthly, hour-and-a-half-long hands-on classes. You also get to eat your creations with the group out in the bakery’s backyard picnic area at the end of the class. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Check the class schedule and sign up well in advance, since these fun sessions always sell out.

2 DAYS AGO