Read full article on original website
Related
edibleeastbay.com
Rhythms of the Land Screening, September 10 at Bryant Terry’s Black Food Summit
Oakland-based cultural anthropologist Dr. Gail Myers made her documentary, Rhythms of the Land, as a valentine to generations of Black farmers in the United States, from the enslavement period to the present. The film shows how an intense love of the land and dedication to community enabled these farmers to survive against overwhelming odds.
edibleeastbay.com
The Decolonized Kitchen: Indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking, September 17 in Oakland
The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering focused on Indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking. Maribel Garcia leads a morning of connection and reclamation while teaching about our native plant relatives. This two-hour session includes a discussion, presentation, and tepary bean salad cook-along. Maribel is a descendent of the Purépecha people from the state of Michoacán, Mexico. As an educator, she is deeply focused on centering Indigenous knowledge and creating collective learning spaces where participants feel empowered in leading their education as knowledge keepers and lifelong learners. The program will be presented in English and Spanish. Please register here.
Comments / 0