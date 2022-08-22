The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering focused on Indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking. Maribel Garcia leads a morning of connection and reclamation while teaching about our native plant relatives. This two-hour session includes a discussion, presentation, and tepary bean salad cook-along. Maribel is a descendent of the Purépecha people from the state of Michoacán, Mexico. As an educator, she is deeply focused on centering Indigenous knowledge and creating collective learning spaces where participants feel empowered in leading their education as knowledge keepers and lifelong learners. The program will be presented in English and Spanish. Please register here.

