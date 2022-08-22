Read full article on original website
WESH
RESULTS: Orange County elections
WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief for some motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
WESH 2 CommUNITY Champion: iDignity Seminole helps people obtain a Florida ID, license
Getting an ID may not be something you think is difficult. However, for many in Central Florida, it's beyond challenging. A nonprofit in Seminole County, called iDignity Seminole, helps people work toward a brighter future and it all starts with some paperwork. Janine Armstrong leads the organization right from her...
Highlights from key races in Florida's primary election
The political "table" is now set for the general election. The primary election last night delivered victories for Charlie Crist in the Democratic race for governor. He now goes up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to challenge Republican Marco Rubio.
Flood advisory issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties
Orange County and Brevard County have a flood advisory in effect until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says between 2-3 inches of rain have fallen in those areas and additional rain could lead to flooding. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
DeSantis makes no mention of Crist, calls on Republicans to vote in November at speech in Seminole
GENEVA, Fla. — One day after the ballots were cast and counted and victories were declared, the two men running for governor of Florida hit the trail they hope will lead to Tallahassee. Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Charlie Crist both held campaign events Wednesday. And both wasted...
Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
Brazilian police officer wanted for 2009 murder arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to court documents, Brazilian police officer Omar Assaf Junior was convicted of aggravated homicide in 2012 after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old student in Brazil in 2009. The documents say the shooting happened after an altercation at a nightclub. They say Junior...
Orange County deputies ask for help solving 1984 cold case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies need help solving a cold case mystery from 1984. They say the victim was a black female who was shot and likely dumped near Frank and Liberty Street, which is just north of East Colonial Drive and west of South Tanner Rd.
Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
FHP: 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man died after a crash Thursday morning in Orange County. According to FHP, the crash happened on South John Young Parkway and West Oak Ridge Road around 6:24 a.m. A 61-year-old Orlando man was driving a northbound pickup truck, and...
Jennifer Harris named Florida House District 44 primary winner
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jennifer "Rita" Harris defeated incumbent Daisy Morales in the Florida House District 44 race. She won with 54.2% of the votes. The Orange County race was an "open" or universal primary with only two Democrats running. Florida House of Representatives District 44 has been represented...
Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday morning, NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The rocket will launch without astronauts, orbiting the moon before coming back to earth. And if all goes to plan, future launches will send astronauts to the moon...
Police: Woman dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Volusia County parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
Port Orange man arrested for trying to buy another child, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A registered sex offender, on probation for trying to buy a child for $200,000 in 2018, is back behind bars, accused of trying to buy another child. Eighty-five-year-old Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange was arrested Thursday after the incident at a local Winn-Dixie store. Lauren...
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
