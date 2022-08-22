ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief for some motorists

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
ORLANDO, FL
Highlights from key races in Florida's primary election

The political "table" is now set for the general election. The primary election last night delivered victories for Charlie Crist in the Democratic race for governor. He now goes up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to challenge Republican Marco Rubio.
FLORIDA STATE
Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Brazilian police officer wanted for 2009 murder arrested in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to court documents, Brazilian police officer Omar Assaf Junior was convicted of aggravated homicide in 2012 after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old student in Brazil in 2009. The documents say the shooting happened after an altercation at a nightclub. They say Junior...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
FHP: 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man died after a crash Thursday morning in Orange County. According to FHP, the crash happened on South John Young Parkway and West Oak Ridge Road around 6:24 a.m. A 61-year-old Orlando man was driving a northbound pickup truck, and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Jennifer Harris named Florida House District 44 primary winner

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jennifer "Rita" Harris defeated incumbent Daisy Morales in the Florida House District 44 race. She won with 54.2% of the votes. The Orange County race was an "open" or universal primary with only two Democrats running. Florida House of Representatives District 44 has been represented...
FLORIDA STATE
Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday morning, NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The rocket will launch without astronauts, orbiting the moon before coming back to earth. And if all goes to plan, future launches will send astronauts to the moon...
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

