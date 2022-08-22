Read full article on original website
Sweltering heat and humidity ahead of increasing rain chances
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- Sean Kelly
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
Hurricane Harvey: Experts remember one of Texas’ worst storms 5 years later
Despite the Category 4 status, it was the rain and not the winds that caused the most problems.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas. By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m. The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions. During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth. The weather event also ranked...
1 dies in major flooding in Dallas area
Cars were submerged in the rising waters the Dallas area saw. The city's drainage system couldn't handle all of the heavy rain.
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12" of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Here’s how to track where power outages are occurring in North Texas
North Texas is experiencing extreme weather, which often can lead to power outages.
Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday
KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend. In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday. The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.
TIMELINE: Gusty storms, heavy rain possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — Another round of severe weather is likely across the Houston area early Tuesday morning. The heaviest of the rain and greatest flooding potential will likely come during the Tuesday morning commute and could potentially last into the early afternoon. Active weather alerts. Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports...
Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding
DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster
Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
Flooding rains possible today across Central Texas
We’ve seen some scattered rain across Central Texas for the past few days, but we may see a bit too much rainfall today and flooding is going to be possible across our area. A flood watch is in effect for all of Central Texas (except San Saba County) from 7 AM through 7 PM today. We have near-record levels of moisture in the atmosphere (for today’s date in history) and that means that any storms that form will be exceedingly efficient at dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If you want an example of how moisture-rich the atmosphere is, there’s major street flooding ongoing in Dallas thanks to over 7″ of rain overnight. I-35W in Alvarado (that’s in Johnson County) is actually shutdown this morning thanks to over 10″ of rain! We’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain on a widespread basis today but isolated totals will likely near or even exceed 5″. If you see standing water on roadways or over low water crossings, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT! Turn around, don’t drown! Scattered rain is possible at any time today but the best rainfall chances come from lunch time through the afternoon. The most favored location for heavy rain will be near and east of I-35 but everyone has at least a 70% chance for rain. Gusty winds or even a brief spin-up tornado are possible with the strongest storms, but severe storms aren’t very likely today. With today’s heavy rain moving in, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to only warm into the low-to-mid 80s!
High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex
Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
