We’ve seen some scattered rain across Central Texas for the past few days, but we may see a bit too much rainfall today and flooding is going to be possible across our area. A flood watch is in effect for all of Central Texas (except San Saba County) from 7 AM through 7 PM today. We have near-record levels of moisture in the atmosphere (for today’s date in history) and that means that any storms that form will be exceedingly efficient at dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If you want an example of how moisture-rich the atmosphere is, there’s major street flooding ongoing in Dallas thanks to over 7″ of rain overnight. I-35W in Alvarado (that’s in Johnson County) is actually shutdown this morning thanks to over 10″ of rain! We’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain on a widespread basis today but isolated totals will likely near or even exceed 5″. If you see standing water on roadways or over low water crossings, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT! Turn around, don’t drown! Scattered rain is possible at any time today but the best rainfall chances come from lunch time through the afternoon. The most favored location for heavy rain will be near and east of I-35 but everyone has at least a 70% chance for rain. Gusty winds or even a brief spin-up tornado are possible with the strongest storms, but severe storms aren’t very likely today. With today’s heavy rain moving in, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to only warm into the low-to-mid 80s!

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO