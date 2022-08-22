ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Balch Springs, TX
CBS DFW

Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas. By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m. The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions. During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth. The weather event also ranked...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Heavy Rain#East Dallas#Lakewood#Wfaa
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Sydney
KHOU

TIMELINE: Gusty storms, heavy rain possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — Another round of severe weather is likely across the Houston area early Tuesday morning. The heaviest of the rain and greatest flooding potential will likely come during the Tuesday morning commute and could potentially last into the early afternoon. Active weather alerts. Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports...
ENVIRONMENT
abc7amarillo.com

Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding

DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster

Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Flooding rains possible today across Central Texas

We’ve seen some scattered rain across Central Texas for the past few days, but we may see a bit too much rainfall today and flooding is going to be possible across our area. A flood watch is in effect for all of Central Texas (except San Saba County) from 7 AM through 7 PM today. We have near-record levels of moisture in the atmosphere (for today’s date in history) and that means that any storms that form will be exceedingly efficient at dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If you want an example of how moisture-rich the atmosphere is, there’s major street flooding ongoing in Dallas thanks to over 7″ of rain overnight. I-35W in Alvarado (that’s in Johnson County) is actually shutdown this morning thanks to over 10″ of rain! We’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain on a widespread basis today but isolated totals will likely near or even exceed 5″. If you see standing water on roadways or over low water crossings, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT! Turn around, don’t drown! Scattered rain is possible at any time today but the best rainfall chances come from lunch time through the afternoon. The most favored location for heavy rain will be near and east of I-35 but everyone has at least a 70% chance for rain. Gusty winds or even a brief spin-up tornado are possible with the strongest storms, but severe storms aren’t very likely today. With today’s heavy rain moving in, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to only warm into the low-to-mid 80s!
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex

Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy