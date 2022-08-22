Teen killed in crash in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State Police (NYSP) responded to a deadly crash in the town of Maryland on Sunday. Troopers say a 17-year-old girl was killed when her car went off County Route 42 and hit a tree.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation as Troopers try to determine why the 17-year-old went off the road.

