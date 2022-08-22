ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

nbc16.com

Ducks look to bounce back with eye on first Pac-12 title

EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

NBC 16 Sports Director trains as goalkeeper with Oregon Soccer Team

EUGENE, Ore. — Sports Director Hayden Herrera has proven he's never afraid of a challenge. Last month he ran in the Media 800 Meter race at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. This week, he's training to be a goalkeeper with the Oregon Soccer Team. Hayden enlisted the help of...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Emeralds to host 2 playoff games

The Eugene Emeralds will be hosting two playoff games at PK Park. The defending High-A Northwest champs will return to Eugene on September 12th and September 13th. The Emeralds are first place in their league with a record of 69-43 being ahead of the second place Vancouver Canadians by 9.5 games.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
nbc16.com

Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing

EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Work Watch Wednesday: Willow Hair

EUGENE, Ore. — Open for 13 years, Willow Hair is a boutique salon specializing in hair. They cut, color, style, do extensions, bridal hair, special occasions updos and treatments. They also have an extensive lineup of hair products. They are always looking for new talented stylists. And are currently...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school

EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Downtown Eugene building up not out with new construction developments

EUGENE, Ore. — More buildings are popping up in downtown Eugene, and the city is starting to look different. Some companies are breaking ground on new developments, while others are finishing construction. "The skyline of Eugene is certainly changing over time but when you step back and get to...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
VIDA, OR
nbc16.com

Crews respond to fire behind steel mill in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind Schnitzer Steel along Highway 99 in Eugene. Huge plumes of smoke could be seen for miles. Fire crews on scene believe the fire may have been caused by a homeless camp. Currently there are no injuries reported. At this point,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Applications are now open for Linn County's Fall Citizen Academy

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan announces that applications are currently being accepted for citizens of Linn County to take part in our upcoming Fall Citizens Academy. The Academy is open to any qualified and interested Linn County citizen. Fall Citizens Academy will run from September...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

School is almost here. Is your child up to date on immunizations?

EUGENE, Ore. — The new school year is almost here, and local health officials want parents to make sure kids are up to date on immunizations before heading to class. Doctor Leslie Pelinka, a pediatrician with PeaceHealth medical Group, says immunizations like polio and MMR are a state requirement for kids going to school.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
EUGENE, OR

