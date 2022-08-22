Read full article on original website
Related
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
4-year-old struck and killed while wandering on Indiana highway
Investigators say the boy wandered outside while his mother and her boyfriend were sleeping. WFIE's Steve Mehling reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porta Potty drug bust
Homeless man arrested in Plainfield in a porta potty allegedly in the possession of fentynal and drug paraphernalia all over the porta potty
Iowa victims of triple murder-suicide at state park, including girl, 6, were shot, stabbed, strangled: Autopsy
Three family members who were killed during what was described as a possibly "random" triple murder-suicide attack carried out by an unrelated person at an Iowa state park last month were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and...
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
Mother, 5 Children Among Dead After Wrong-Way Interstate Crash
"Losing your family in a split-second like that is not going to be easy for anybody," a neighbor told WLS news in Chicago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigators conclude 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery was murdered in December 2019. Her remains have not been located
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says that investigators have concluded from biological evidence that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019. Formella says that the case is now officially a homicide investigation.
Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say
A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Student, 16, shot dead in Indiana while waiting for school bus
A 16-year-old Indiana student has been shot and killed while waiting for his school bus. Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a Whiteland Community High School student that took place early on Thursday in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis. Law enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots being fired just before 7am. Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth said the deceased individual was a 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at the high school and who recently started studying in the school district. The boy was shot several times and law...
Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
CBS News
Gary, Indiana police search for woman missing since August 16
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Gary, Indiana want help in finding a woman who may be in danger and missing since August 16. Police said 35-year-old Amanda Lentner is five-feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and blond hair with dark roots. Anyone with information is asked...
4 Chicago men caught stealing catalytic converter in condo parking lot: Elmhurst police
Four Chicago men were arrested over the weekend after police in west suburban Elmhurst caught them allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a condominium parking lot.
Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski, killed in highway crash
GRANGER, Ind. — The funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., will be held Thursday in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway crash. The funeral is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Granger Community Church, Palmer Funeral Homes...
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
Washington Examiner
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that the victim was a sophomore at nearby Whiteland Community High School when an armed gunman fatally shot him at a bus stop along Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive Thursday morning. The gunman reportedly took off in a cornfield west of U.S. 31 following the shooting, triggering lockdowns across schools in the area.
Stolen Porsche slams into BMW in West Loop; witness says three armed suspects caught
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen Porsche crashed into a BMW and another car in the West Loop Wednesday evening. The crash happened at Canal and Monroe streets. Video at the scene showed a man led by police into an ambulance in handcuffs. The driver whose car was hit told CBS 2 three men in the stolen Porsche sped through a red light and broadsided his BMW. He said the men in the BMW then got out and ran – and they all had guns. The accident victim said a pedestrian tackled one of the suspects, and police got the other two. Chicago Police and the Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating.
Dog walker hailed as hero for intervening when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Loop man's gut told him something was wrong when he saw a woman being yanked into a car early Wednesday – and indeed something was. The man was walking his dog at the time on what up to that point had been the start of a routine day, and he took his chances and ran to free the woman. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Wednesday night, the man may have risked his life to safe someone else's. "It's not about being a hero," the dog walker said. "It's about being a neighbor." The man...
Comments / 0