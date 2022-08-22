ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Opening of The Old Spaghetti Factory happening in Colorado Springs

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Old Spaghetti Factory will host its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday, August 22. The new restaurant is located at 3101 New Center Point, which is near the area of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle, also in the former location of the Fox & Hound.

The Old Spaghetti Factory started in 1969 as a family-owned and operated restaurant in Portland, Oregon. Since then, the business has expanded to over 40 locations, including two in Japan.

“We’re excited to bring The Old Spaghetti Factory to the Colorado Springs area,” said Chris Dussin, Chairman of The Old Spaghetti Factory. “This is a great community and we believe that our family-friendly focus will prove to be a very popular option for local residents and visitors.”

The Old Spaghetti Factory specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, serving specialties like Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter. Their menu features a three-course meal that includes soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrèe, and dessert.

Restaurant hours :

  • Open daily at 5:00 p.m. Monday 8/22 to Sunday 8/28 (Dinner Only)

The Old Spaghetti Factory ‘s menu can be found online, they also have an app with a rewards program on Apple Store and Google Play .

