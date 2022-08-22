ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Shooter At-Large After 30-Year-Old Hospitalized In York: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHao3_0hQpf5v600
Roosevelt Avenue in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The police are asking the public for help locating a shooter after a man was hospitalized in York on Monday, August 22nd, 2022.

The York City police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at 10:10 a.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to the police.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting. There is no word of any suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

  • Through the CRIMEWATCH App
  • At www.yorkcitypolice.com
  • Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
  • Call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
  • Call York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

