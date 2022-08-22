Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches overall for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Suffers bicep injury
Okoronkwo reportedly suffered a biceps injury in Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Okoronkwo's injury was reported on Monday as undisclosed and was considered not serious. Coach Lovie Smith shared that he's unsure if the defensive end will be able to practice for the rest of this week as he deals with his biceps injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list
Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on injured list
Holderman (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Holderman exited Wednesday's appearance against Atlanta due to right shoulder soreness and will be unavailable for at least the next two weeks. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Yohan Ramirez was recalled Friday to provide additional bullpen depth.
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
CBS Sports
Mason Rudolph trade rumors: Steelers quarterback drawing interest around the NFL, per report
While it appears his window to be the Steelers' starting quarterback has closed, Mason Rudolph may receive a new opportunity sometime in the very near future. There is some interest around the league for Rudolph, according to Ian Rapoport, and the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers, but for the right price.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back from injured list
Cooper (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports. Cooper played in two rehab games with Single-A Jupiter this week and is now back with the Marlins after briefly being sidelined by a concussion. The 31-year-old should see regular playing time down the stretch for Miami, especially after Jesus Aguilar was designated for assignment Friday to make room for him on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens
Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
CBS Sports
Why Von Miller is worth every penny for Super Bowl-starved Bills: Longtime vet puts talented team over the top
Handing a 33-year-old pass-rusher who is entering his 11th NFL season a six-year, $120 million contract in free agency isn't normally the way NFL teams operate. Neither the well-compensated linebacker, Von Miller, nor his new team, the Buffalo Bills, are "normal." "This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward...
CBS Sports
Pat McAfee teases Colts comeback after punter injury: 'I'm in one of the best shapes I've been in'
The Colts lost sixth-year punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a torn Achilles on Tuesday, just weeks before the start of the 2022 season. They've since added veteran Matt Haack, last with the Bills, as a potential replacement. But another bigger name could also be on their radar. Pat McAfee, a two-time Pro Bowler who spent eight years as the team's punter, hinted this week on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's considering a comeback, and that Indianapolis might have mutual interest.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Again unavailable Wednesday
Houston manager Dusty Baker said Pressly (neck) isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. The 33-year-old was unavailable for Tuesday's save opportunity due to neck stiffness and won't be an option for Baker again Wednesday. Pressly dealt with a similar neck issue earlier in August but was able to return to action within a few days. Rafael Montero is the likely candidate to step in for any potential save chances, though it was Bryan Abreu who locked down a one-out save Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets: Cowboys, Ravens among top landing spots for former second-round pick
Denzel Mims has requested a trade out of New York. The former second-round pick of the Jets out of Baylor, through his agent Ron Slavin, told the team that he wants out after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. In a statement, Slavin says Mims "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them" and that a trade is the only option as the club has stated they will not release him.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Willson Contreras: On bench again Wednesday
Contreras (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 30-year-old didn't see the field during Tuesday's twin bill due to left ankle stiffness, and he won't rejoin Chicago's starting nine Wednesday. Contreras has been playing through the issue the past couple weeks, and he's now being forced to miss some time after aggravating the injury last week.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
