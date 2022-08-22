Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Bikers against Predators confront man in Marshall County, man arrested on child solicitation charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested by Marshall County deputies after being confronted by the group Bikers against Predators about his inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, deputies were informed that a representative with the group Bikers against Predators was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Arraigned on Murder Charge
(La Porte, IN) - A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her home in La Porte made his initial court appearance today. John McCaw, 62, is charged with murder. McCaw allegedly delivered a single gunshot wound to the head of 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth on August 18. During today's...
abc57.com
Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Body camera video shows negotiations before fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An internal review is underway in how the South Bend Police Department handled the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell last month. The suicidal man was going through a mental health crisis in the field outside Coquillard Elementary school, according to the body camera video. During...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Theft of Construction Machinery
(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a stolen piece of heavy machinery in La Porte. Hunter Ferguson, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with theft. According to police, a skid steer and trailer were taken in May from the Whispering Meadows subdivision, where...
cwbchicago.com
It’s a miracle! Prosecutors charge alleged catalytic converter thief with a felony
Hold on to your hats, Chicago! Prosecutors on Thursday actually charged someone with a felony for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter. You read that correctly. A felony. Thefts of the pricey car parts are through the roof this year across the city. The slippery crews, who are increasingly armed and willing to shoot people who get in their way, are rarely caught. And, when someone is found with a couple of dozen severed catalytic converters in their car, they’re usually only charged with a misdemeanor like theft of lost or mislaid property.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight
BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
WNDU
LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 34 minutes...
Indiana man jailed, accused of making Facebook post about mass murder as a ‘safety experiment’
HIGHLAND, Ind. — A northern Indiana man was arrested in connection to a Facebook post claiming a “mass murder” would happen at a local business as a community safety experiment. The Highland Police Department says it was notified by St. John Police on Wednesday morning after a St. John resident noticed the post. The post […]
abc57.com
Man taken to hospital after allegedly threatening to hurt people at park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police will pursue criminal charges after a man was seen allegedly threatening others and himself and vandalizing a park on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Early Friday afternoon, officers were called to Pulaski Park in the 1300 block of Huron Street for reports...
cwbchicago.com
#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.
When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
WNDU
Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
WNDU
One dead after car-motorcycle crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a car-motorcycle crash on South Bend’s south side. The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ewing and S. Michigan Street. An official with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office tells 16 News Now that the motorcyclist...
abc57.com
Man arrested in South Bend man's murder arrested in Elkhart County for rape, burglary
ELKHART, Ind. - A man accused of murder in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour is being held at the Elkhart County Jail on rape and burglary charges for an incident on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Antonio White, 23, was arrested on the following charges:. Rape with...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
