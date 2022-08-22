ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hometownnewsnow.com

Man Arraigned on Murder Charge

(La Porte, IN) - A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her home in La Porte made his initial court appearance today. John McCaw, 62, is charged with murder. McCaw allegedly delivered a single gunshot wound to the head of 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth on August 18. During today's...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Theft of Construction Machinery

(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a stolen piece of heavy machinery in La Porte. Hunter Ferguson, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with theft. According to police, a skid steer and trailer were taken in May from the Whispering Meadows subdivision, where...
cwbchicago.com

It’s a miracle! Prosecutors charge alleged catalytic converter thief with a felony

Hold on to your hats, Chicago! Prosecutors on Thursday actually charged someone with a felony for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter. You read that correctly. A felony. Thefts of the pricey car parts are through the roof this year across the city. The slippery crews, who are increasingly armed and willing to shoot people who get in their way, are rarely caught. And, when someone is found with a couple of dozen severed catalytic converters in their car, they’re usually only charged with a misdemeanor like theft of lost or mislaid property.
CHICAGO, IL
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
WNDU

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
SOUTH BEND, IN
cwbchicago.com

#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.

When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One dead after car-motorcycle crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a car-motorcycle crash on South Bend’s south side. The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ewing and S. Michigan Street. An official with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office tells 16 News Now that the motorcyclist...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI

