informnny.com
NYSP: Man caught shooting on St. Lawrence County land
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting on restricted land. On August 23, New York State Police responded to Grantville Road in the town of Norfolk for a disturbance of a gun complaint. An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Rodney Wood of Raymondville was in...
northcountrynow.com
Students return to St. Lawrence County
College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
North Country Public Radio
State police divers search North Country rivers for weapon in murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell
All this week New York state police divers are in the Raquette and St. Regis rivers searching for evidence connected to the murder of SUNY Potsdam student, Elizabeth Howell. Police say boaters should avoid parts of the Raquette River near State Route 37 in Akwesasne today. Brandi Ashley is the...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
informnny.com
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
informnny.com
‘I do it for the kids’: North Country foster mother shares success story
WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fostering is what brought St. Lawrence County resident Kathy Maybee to her five-year-old son. Kathy has been fostering toddler-age children since 2015. In the seven years, she has supported 15 kids, eventually adopting her son last week. “I always said I wanted to protect children,...
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
informnny.com
Madrid man arrested on menacing charges
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Madrid man was arrested this week on menacing charges. Following the report of a man with a knife in the town of Madrid on August 24, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 50-year-old, Bruce A. French. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that French threatened...
North Country Public Radio
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
wskg.org
Results for primary, special elections in Southern Tier, Catskills
Tuesday was election day for many voters in the Southern Tier and Catskills. Here are some of the results. This post will continue to be updated. With more than 60% of the vote, Josh Riley defeated Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 19th Congressional District. “It’s...
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
northcountrynow.com
Colton-Pierrepont student helps teen girls in foster care
For the third year in a row, Ashley McKinley, a junior at Colton-Pierrepont Central School, has chosen to help children in foster care in St. Lawrence County. This summer her focus was on teenage girls. Under the sewing instruction and guidance of her aunt, Sue Dean, they designed and sewed 33 bags for her “My Body, My Bag” service project. For more, see story here. Photo submitted.
informnny.com
Light pollution from Wellesley Island customs facility sparks health, environmental concerns
WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — This isn’t a sports arena on Wellesley Island. It’s the new Alexandria Bay Port of Entry. Led by the General Services Administration, the new Customs and Border Protection Facility was a major improvement at the U.S.-Canada Border as it enhanced border safety while also prioritizing efficiency.
Troopers in NY Wrap Up Successful ‘Speed Week’ – How Many Got Nabbed?
Members of the New York State Police were out in full force over a 7-day span last week from August 15th-August 21st with a concentrated crackdown on speeders and unsafe drivers. And we appreciate the work the men and women of the NYS Police do each and every day - bravely keeping our neighborhoods and streets safe!
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
