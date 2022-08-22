ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

NYSP: Man caught shooting on St. Lawrence County land

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting on restricted land. On August 23, New York State Police responded to Grantville Road in the town of Norfolk for a disturbance of a gun complaint. An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Rodney Wood of Raymondville was in...
NORFOLK, NY
Students return to St. Lawrence County

College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State

There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
TRAFFIC
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker

It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Madrid man arrested on menacing charges

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Madrid man was arrested this week on menacing charges. Following the report of a man with a knife in the town of Madrid on August 24, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 50-year-old, Bruce A. French. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that French threatened...
MADRID, NY
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY
Results for primary, special elections in Southern Tier, Catskills

Tuesday was election day for many voters in the Southern Tier and Catskills. Here are some of the results. This post will continue to be updated. With more than 60% of the vote, Josh Riley defeated Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 19th Congressional District. “It’s...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Colton-Pierrepont student helps teen girls in foster care

For the third year in a row, Ashley McKinley, a junior at Colton-Pierrepont Central School, has chosen to help children in foster care in St. Lawrence County. This summer her focus was on teenage girls. Under the sewing instruction and guidance of her aunt, Sue Dean, they designed and sewed 33 bags for her “My Body, My Bag” service project. For more, see story here. Photo submitted.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

