Raiders owner responds to Dana White's comments about Tom Brady, Jon Gruden

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn't appear the Raiders were looking to make unnecessary headlines this weekend. But Dana White did it for them -- and team owner Mark Davis sounds none too impressed by it.

The UFC boss made some pretty wild claims over the weekend that quarterback Tom Brady and newly re-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski almost became members of the Silver and Black, and that it was "almost a done deal" in 2020 before former head coach Jon Gruden ruined it.

"I heard about (White’s comments)," Davis said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories."

When pushed to say how upset he was over White's story, Davis took his usual bristly and annoyed tone that he so often uses with the press.

"I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter," Davis continued. "Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the basketball game (Saturday)."

"I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders," said White, who doesn't have an actual job with the team but owns a luxury box at Allegiant Stadium. "And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want them."

Of course, whether White's stories are fact or fiction is irrelevant at this point in time. Brady and Gronkowski went on to win a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and Gruden is no longer the Raiders' head coach.

And while Davis may reportedly "loves" Dana White, he probably also wishes White will zip his lip in the future.