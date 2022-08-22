Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County.

At 11:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to the incident on westbound Anderson Highway, half a mile east of Bell Road.

A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to police.

The driver was identified as 81-year-old Joseph Stanley, of Dillwyn. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he died to his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.