ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VOV7_0hQpeHOM00

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County.

At 11:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to the incident on westbound Anderson Highway, half a mile east of Bell Road.

Richmond tractor-trailer crash spills logs across Powhite Parkway, closes bridge

A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to police.

The driver was identified as 81-year-old Joseph Stanley, of Dillwyn. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he died to his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Powhatan County, VA
Accidents
Powhatan County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Dillwyn, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Powhatan County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Powhatan, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Gmc 1500#Vcu Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘Panicked,’ ‘concerned’ over ‘skeletonized’ animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property

More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy