PSG is destroying Ligue 1 and already talking about an unbeaten season

There may not be much of a title race in Ligue 1 this season if the early returns are any indication.

PSG ran away with the league title last season and the club is in extremely ominous form in the early part of 2022-23.

Christophe Galtier’s side has won all three games so far by an aggregate score of 17-3, including a 7-1 away thrashing of Lille on Sunday that saw Kylian Mbappé score the earliest goal in Ligue 1 history after just eight seconds.

Prior to the Lille game, Le Parisien ran a report that said Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos had challenged the locker room to become the first team in Ligue 1 history to go unbeaten in the entire season.

After the win at Lille, Galtier denied making such a challenge to his players.

“Maybe it was said in the locker room between the players but there was not a member of the management or the technical staff who spoke about going unbeaten,” he told Prime Video.

But midfielder Vitinha was a bit more open about the possibility of going 38 games without defeat.

“Yes, well the goal is already to look towards the next game, not to get too big headed,” he told L’Equipe, “We know we can do it, but for the moment we’re staying calm and we’ll take it game by game.

“We can see on the pitch that things are going well, that the team is capable of doing what the manager asks of us. We manage to reproduce in matches what he asks of us in training.”

PSG’s star trio of Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar have all started the season red hot, combining for 12 goals and eight assists in just three games.

If Mbappé, Messi and Neymar keep up the early-season form they have shown, then the only drama at the top of Ligue 1 this season may revolve around PSG’s unbeaten quest.

Watch Mbappe’s record-breaking goal

