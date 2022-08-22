ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

By Marcela Chavez
 4 days ago

KERMAN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when they got to a drop-off at the bottom approximately 12 feet.

Deputies say, Maria who didn’t know how to swim slipped out of her husband’s hands, went underwater, and never came back up.

Officials say that after a 911 call, rescue units from Madera and Fresno counties, as well as American Ambulance, responded and divers were able to recover Maria’s body at 6:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the community to be safe when doing activities near the water, knowing your limits is key, also:

1) Always wear a life jacket.

2) Do not enter the water if you’re not an experienced swimmer.

3) Do not mix alcohol and swimming. Alcohol causes swimmers to fatigue faster than normal and can create dangerous situations.

4) Be cautious of your footing in lakes and rivers. It’s not unusual to encounter a steep drop-off or have your feet get stuck in muddy conditions, which can be difficult to escape.

