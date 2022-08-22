Read full article on original website
VTC looking for volunteer drivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Giving back behind the wheel. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for 20-30 new drivers to sign up before the end of the year. VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau says that is it...
Rain boosts hydroelectric production
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
Developer out, plans change for O’burg property
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A project that was supposed to bring in more than $100 million by developing a city-owned waterfront property has fallen through, but city officials say there are now different plans. The project proposed by Blue Water Development at the site of the former Diamond National...
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
When the circus comes to town - with a bang
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s August 22, 1889, and Barnum & Bailey, the Greatest Show on Earth, was just leaving Gouverneur en route to Montreal. The circus traveled in three trains. The first held the equipment, the second held the animals, and the last held the people. It’s...
Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.
Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close. The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday. Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s...
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville, died Monday, August 22nd, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where he had been a resident since 2017. Jim was born September 25th, 1940, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Cleophus and Ruth O’Neill Yandow....
No injuries in rollover crash
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning. Police say the driver, the only person in the car, was on his way home from work on U.S. Route 11 when the crash happened. The black Volkswagen rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.
From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Conditions have been on the dry side for parts of the north country, but that may have changed this week. The Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University says Watertown picked up 3.2 inches of rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. That’s a little more...
Sybil Richmond, 102, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sybil Richmond passed away Wednesday, August 24th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for 9 years. She was 102 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Annual backpack giveaway begins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission kicked off it’s annual back-to-school backpack giveaway Thursday. Thanks to community donations, the non-profit was able to put together 500 backpacks full of school supplies for local students. “Its an opportunity to see a child smile, knowing they have a...
Jefferson County SPCA: Cassius, 1 of 6
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cassius is one of a litter of six kittens. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the Jefferson County SPCA is having a hard time finding homes for the cute, friendly kittens because they all tested positive for feline leukemia. The virus compromises their immune systems, so...
Troopers ask for help solving school burglaries
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School within the past week. Troopers say they believe the same person broke into and vandalized the school on August 21 and August 23. In the first burglary, several computer towers and miscellaneous items were stolen....
