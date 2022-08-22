Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Harris Fund Awards Grants to Nonprofits Serving Shelby County
August 24, 2022 - Grants from the John Harris Community Fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF) in Tyler, Texas, were awarded to Shelby County Outreach Ministries, Inc., Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library, Discovery Science Place and East Texas Food Bank. Discovery Science...
KLTV
Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
KLTV
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
KLTV
WebXtra: Shelby County forms new cold case unit
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. "But it will grow back. It does come back," Cox said.
Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
KLTV
Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County residents who customers of Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 no longer need to boil water prior to personal consumption. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the City of Lufkin along FM 2251. A map of the District’s service area can be found at www.acfwater.org/district-map.html.
KLTV
Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE. “We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard
KLTV’s Willie Downs talks with Tyler Junior College’s Facilities and Construction Director Mark Gartman about what’s been going on with the campus’ trees and why so many have been cut down recently. Updated: 1 hour ago. Martin Pessink, owner of Sasquatch Trading Post, said the burglary...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - As more projects get funding approval from the City of Jacksonville, it’s likely more road work signs and torn up pavement will be seen through the city, at least for awhile. Director of Public and Community Services Randall Chandler said one big project is targeted...
Lawsuit filed to remove Angelina County Commissioner from office dismissed, officials say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After being sued in January, a lawsuit requesting the removal from office of Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 3 Terry Pitts has been dismissed, according to officials. Officials said the case was nonsuited, determined to have insufficient evidence, by the Assistant Texas Attorney General assigned to the case. The lawsuit alleged Pitts […]
Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
East Texas News
Deep East Singing Convention set for Aug. 26
The Deep East Texas Singing Convention at Promise Land Baptist Church, 208 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Texas will be held Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m., refreshments to follow, and Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m., lunch will be served. There will be an afternoon session on Saturday also. This event is free to the public. For more information call 936-829-2703.
Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows
CROCKETT, Texas — With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of...
Woman gets out safely, 2 cats die in Lufkin house fire
LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner and two of her cats made it out of a house fire safely but her two other cats died Thursday afternoon. The city of Lufkin said in a statement that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive in the Iverness Mobile Home Park around noon.
KTRE
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Recently obtained documents show a grand jury has indicted two Angelina County commissioners on charges they violated the Texas Open Meetings Act in 2021. Two affidavits were obtained, one for Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steven Smith and one for Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette. Both...
Exorcisms across the street: Kilgore neighbors worried about new construction
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation
Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
