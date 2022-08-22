Read full article on original website
NBC12
Hanover NAACP calls for school board chair to resign
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover NAACP is putting more heat on the county school board. They’ve been calling for Mechanicsville School Board Representative John Redd to issue a ‘real’ apology over some recent comments he made referring to Hanover NAACP chapter president Pat Hunter Jordan as an “Angry African American lady.”
NBC12
Henrico schools to have every classroom staffed for first day of school
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Despite still having 175 teacher vacancies Henrico County Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, said every classroom will be staffed when students return back to class on Monday. “First and foremost I want to let you know that every class in this school district will be...
NBC12
Investigate
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended while the school system and sheriff’s office investigate. Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT. |
NBC12
5 tips for children to keep learning outside the classroom
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether your child is already back in school or returning soon, there are easy ways to keep them learning outside the classroom. Parents can help children learn some life skills that will also keep their brains sharp. A mother-owned business called Cut the Fiscal Fat broke down five easy ideas for families.
NBC12
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of Mechanicsville High School, which has been involved in a hazing investigation, is apologizing to parents. In a message addressed to parents Thursday, Principal Charles Stevens apologized to families for not directly communicating with them sooner. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended...
NBC12
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
NBC12
111th annual Chesterfield County Fair kicks off Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular fair is returning to Chesterfield this Friday!. The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair kicks off at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and runs until Sept. 3. There will be rides, games, food, pig races, live music, comedy shows, and more. To see a full list...
NBC12
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - In Hanover County, the Mechanicsville High School football team’s season has been suspended before it ever had a chance to begin over allegations of hazing. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Hanover County School Division are investigating. According to a spokesperson with the...
NBC12
New law could impact the outcome of the Lucia Bremer murder trial
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, is scheduled to go on trial early next year. During William’s status hearing on Wednesday, a Henrico Circuit Court judge scheduled a three-day trial starting on Jan. 30, 2023. A new law involving psychological evaluations...
NBC12
TSA prevents Williamsburg man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Virginia man with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday. The Williamsburg man was issued a summons by police after TSA officers found the 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag. “Guns and airports don’t...
NBC12
Grandfather says 8-year-old grandson hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grandfather says his 8-year-old grandson was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. He says the boy is doing OK and is talking after he was taken to VCU Medical Center. Police say they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in...
NBC12
Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicsville High School Mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit. This comes after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. A spokesperson with the school division confirmed on Wednesday that it was alerted by the Hanover County...
NBC12
EPA removes Chesterfield car battery site from Superfund list
A site near the James River used nearly 40 years ago by a company that dismantled car batteries is no longer on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of highly polluted areas known as Superfund sites. The EPA announced the removal of the 11-acre site in Chesterfield County used by...
NBC12
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
NBC12
Numerous National Dog Day events planned in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the dog days of summer near an end, Chesterfield County has big plans for National Dog Day on Friday. Representatives from the county will be out and about at six locations with free swag for your furry family members, as well as opportunities to get professional photos of your pup.
NBC12
Suspect in alleged shooting plot pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man that Richmond Police said was involved in an alleged shooting plot pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas now faces a maximum of two years in prison with one year of supervised release. According to court...
NBC12
Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
NBC12
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
NBC12
1 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Wednesday afternoon after a driver ran a stop sign. The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive. Police say the driver of a pick-up truck, who was not...
NBC12
Police search for suspects in Short Pump shoplifting incidents
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for multiple suspects tied to two grand larcenies in Short Pump within a four-day period. Police say, on Aug. 18 security cameras from a business located in the 11800 block of West Broad Street caught two women entering the store around 6:37 p.m. These individuals went into a fitting room with multiple items of clothing and then left the store 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks.
