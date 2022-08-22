ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Hanover NAACP calls for school board chair to resign

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover NAACP is putting more heat on the county school board. They’ve been calling for Mechanicsville School Board Representative John Redd to issue a ‘real’ apology over some recent comments he made referring to Hanover NAACP chapter president Pat Hunter Jordan as an “Angry African American lady.”
NBC12

Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended while the school system and sheriff’s office investigate. Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT. |
NBC12

5 tips for children to keep learning outside the classroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether your child is already back in school or returning soon, there are easy ways to keep them learning outside the classroom. Parents can help children learn some life skills that will also keep their brains sharp. A mother-owned business called Cut the Fiscal Fat broke down five easy ideas for families.
Education
NBC12

Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of Mechanicsville High School, which has been involved in a hazing investigation, is apologizing to parents. In a message addressed to parents Thursday, Principal Charles Stevens apologized to families for not directly communicating with them sooner. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended...
NBC12

Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
NBC12

111th annual Chesterfield County Fair kicks off Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular fair is returning to Chesterfield this Friday!. The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair kicks off at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and runs until Sept. 3. There will be rides, games, food, pig races, live music, comedy shows, and more. To see a full list...
NBC12

New law could impact the outcome of the Lucia Bremer murder trial

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, is scheduled to go on trial early next year. During William’s status hearing on Wednesday, a Henrico Circuit Court judge scheduled a three-day trial starting on Jan. 30, 2023. A new law involving psychological evaluations...
NBC12

TSA prevents Williamsburg man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Virginia man with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday. The Williamsburg man was issued a summons by police after TSA officers found the 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag. “Guns and airports don’t...
NBC12

Grandfather says 8-year-old grandson hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grandfather says his 8-year-old grandson was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. He says the boy is doing OK and is talking after he was taken to VCU Medical Center. Police say they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in...
NBC12

Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicsville High School Mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit. This comes after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. A spokesperson with the school division confirmed on Wednesday that it was alerted by the Hanover County...
NBC12

Numerous National Dog Day events planned in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the dog days of summer near an end, Chesterfield County has big plans for National Dog Day on Friday. Representatives from the county will be out and about at six locations with free swag for your furry family members, as well as opportunities to get professional photos of your pup.
NBC12

Suspect in alleged shooting plot pleads guilty to illegal re-entry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man that Richmond Police said was involved in an alleged shooting plot pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas now faces a maximum of two years in prison with one year of supervised release. According to court...
NBC12

Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
NBC12

1 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Wednesday afternoon after a driver ran a stop sign. The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive. Police say the driver of a pick-up truck, who was not...
NBC12

Police search for suspects in Short Pump shoplifting incidents

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for multiple suspects tied to two grand larcenies in Short Pump within a four-day period. Police say, on Aug. 18 security cameras from a business located in the 11800 block of West Broad Street caught two women entering the store around 6:37 p.m. These individuals went into a fitting room with multiple items of clothing and then left the store 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks.
