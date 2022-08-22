Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
NBC Washington
Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History
A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
Virginia State Police investigates interstate shooting in Fairfax County
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a shooting that took place along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Police ID Man Who Grabbed Preteen While Displaying Knife In Fairfax County
A 22-year-old man who allegedly approached a group of juveniles playing near an apartment building in Fairfax County, displayed a knife, and grabbed a minor has been apprehended, authorities announced. Less than 24 hours after there was a report of a potential attempted abduction, the department announced the arrest of...
fox5dc.com
Multiple assault, indecent exposure incidents being investigated along Fairfax County trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia are investigating two separate assault incidents, one involving a naked man, that happened Friday along the same trail in two different areas of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police said the first incident was reported around 8:12 a.m. along the Washington and Old Dominion...
NBC Washington
3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police
Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
NBC Washington
Two Attacks Reported on W&OD Trail
Police are investigating two attacks Friday on the W&OD Trail in Virginia. Just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways a naked man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.
NBC12
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
NBC Washington
2 Teens Killed in Hagerstown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old died and a third person is hurt after a crash Thursday on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland, authorities say. Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, and Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, were the victims, Maryland State Police said. A third person was flown to the...
Inside Nova
Police investigate attempted child abduction in Alexandria, incident at Gainesville bus stop
Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
Knife-Wielding Man Apprehended After Grabbing Child In Alexandria: Police (DEVELOPING)
A potentially scary scene nearly played out in Virginia when a man brandishing a knife attempted to grab hold of a child, police announced. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Caryn Court in Alexandria at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, where there was a report of a potential abduction, according to authorities.
WUSA
Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect
It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
Police: 5-year-old girl's death ruled a homicide
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.Prince George's County police identified the child as Pradeline Delinois in a news release.Officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Cumberland Street on Thursday. Delinois was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., where she was pronounced dead a short time later, county police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled a homicide, police said.County police will investigate as the department investigates all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
