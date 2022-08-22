ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Abortion vote recount proves no fraud in Kansas elections, top election official says

By Jonathan Shorman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqJyL_0hQpcptI00

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Monday the recount of the landslide abortion vote, which reaffirmed the election outcome, shows no major fraud exists in the state’s elections.

The recount, which involved examining nearly 60% of the ballots cast, “proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process,” Schwab, an Olathe Republican, said in a statement.

“Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted,” Schwab said.

The recount of Kansas’ 59% to 41% rejection of an amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution took place in nine counties, including Sedgwick and Johnson. Schwab noted that the recount altered the results by less than 2/100ths of percentage point — an infinitesimal fraction of the overall vote that included ballots from more than 922,000 Kansans.

According to vote totals posted by Schwab’s office, the recount resulted in 57 fewer “no” votes and six additional “yes” votes.

The roughly $120,000 recount was requested by Melissa Leavitt, a Colby resident, and largely funded by Mark Gietzen, a fringe Wichita anti-abortion activist. Both have advanced baseless allegations of election fraud.

Gietzen has said he will sue in an attempt to not pay for the cost of the recount in Sedgwick County because it didn’t finish before a Saturday deadline. The county instead certified the recount results on Sunday.

A recount also took place in the Republican race for state treasurer. State Rep. Steven Johnson, of Assaria, beat state Sen. Caryn Tyson, of Parker, by fewer than 400 votes. A limited recount of a handful of counties requested by Tyson produced very little change in the results.

A recount also took place in the Republican primary for Kansas House District 118 in the western part of the state. Jim Minnix defeated Rep. Tatum Lee by more than 1,200 votes.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caryn Tyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Election State#Kansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
916
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy