A bystander noticed something amiss in this Florida neighborhood. Then came the rescue

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Related
Alligator found in student drop-off line at Florida school. Deputy jumps on its back
“Might help them get to class quicker.”
Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit
The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
floridapolitics.com
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10NEWS
Florida baby fighting rare disease only 13 others have worldwide
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A baby living in Fort Myers is battling a disease only 13 others have worldwide. Evelyn, a 3-month-old infant, was diagnosed with Wolman's disease which is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a complete absence of an enzyme required to break down certain fats and cholesterol.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents want security after the shooting at Vistas at Eastwood
Thursday night, a little more than a month after a man terrified a community for hours by shooting from his balcony police are talking about what happened that night. The shooting scene at the Vistas at Eastwood apartments in Fort Myers has put residents on edge ever since it happened.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Car crashes into canal, killing occupant in Naples
Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash at the location of 25th Ave. NE and 2nd St in Naples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in North Port, accused of child molestation
A man in North Port was arrested for child molestation and traveling to meet a child on Thursday, according to North Port Police. John Stanford, 25, was arrested on charges of battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.
North Port construction site draws trespassing fossil hunters, raising safety concerns
Construction at a massive development site in North Port is drawing trespassing fossil hunters that are raising safety concerns across the development.
Washington Examiner
School paints over student's 'Back the Blue' design in parking spot
A Florida student who painted her parking spot to show her support for the "Back the Blue" movement had her design painted over by the school. The Estero High School senior paid $15 to paint the spot with a blue strip that read "Back the Blue" in black letters on Saturday, only to return to school on Monday to find it had been painted over with black paint. The phrase was meant to show her support for law enforcement and is largely adopted by the Blue Lives Matter movement. A picture of the painted-over design spread quickly on social media.
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gator wrangled near Lexington Middle School
Lee County Sheriff deputies wrangled a 7-foot alligator near Lexington Middle School this morning in Fort Myers.
Florida Weekly
Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area
Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board candidates
WINKNEWS.com
Man assaulted, robbed at knifepoint at a south Fort Myers Days Inn
A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a robbery at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Ave. at around 7:45 a.m. When the deputy arrived, the victim said two people had attacked him and taken several items from him inside his room.
beckersasc.com
Physician assistant cleared in malpractice case following Florida patient's death
A Florida circuit court has cleared a Sarasota, Fla.-based physician assistant of liability in a medical malpractice trial over the death of a patient, Courtroom View Network reported Aug. 25. Charles Kayat, the physician assistant, was treating patient Jacqueline Dinallo in 2018 for a severe cough and shortness of breath...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men suspected of burglary at Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita
Two men suspected of burglarizing the Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita Springs on Wednesday were caught on camera. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the pair was involved in a burglary at the Flamingo Island Flea Market, located at 11902 Bonita Beach Road SE. If you can identify these individuals, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
WINKNEWS.com
Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School
A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County, FL
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.https://www.miamiherald.com/
Comments / 0