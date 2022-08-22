A bystander noticed something amiss in this Florida neighborhood. Then came the rescue

A Florida student who painted her parking spot to show her support for the "Back the Blue" movement had her design painted over by the school. The Estero High School senior paid $15 to paint the spot with a blue strip that read "Back the Blue" in black letters on Saturday, only to return to school on Monday to find it had been painted over with black paint. The phrase was meant to show her support for law enforcement and is largely adopted by the Blue Lives Matter movement. A picture of the painted-over design spread quickly on social media.

