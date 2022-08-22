ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Vows to Stay Relevant Following Major Surgery

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
As he continues to recover after a grueling surgery earlier this summer, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne vows to stay relevant despite his health struggles.

According to Contact Music, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about how he wants to remain relevant even as he recovers from the surgery. He also refuses to let the world forget about him. “I still want to have a No. 1 record in England. And this album [Patient Number 9] is worthy of being the one. Whatever happens, I won’t let the world forget about me.”

Ozzy Osbourne was previously diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in January 2020. In June, he had pins placed in his neck and had his back realigned from when he fell back in 2019. A source close to the rocker said he has been in a lot of pain for a while.

Along with the fall and the Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, Ozzy Osbourne has suffered multiple severe injuries. This includes an injury from a quad biking accident in 2003. Following the surgery, Osbourne thanked his fans and family for all the support they gave him. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts.”

Ozzy Osbourne Thought He Was Going to Have Bolts in His Neck

Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Sun about his health progress earlier this month. He shared that he was actually pretty scared about the surgery.

“I thought I was going to have f—ing bolts in my neck,” Ozzy Osbourne declared. He said he had experienced three grueling years since the fall really “screwed” him up. “Never have I been laid up so bad for so long. It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f—ing kills me.”

Ozzy Osbourne notably made his first fleeting live performance since New Year’s Eve 2018 at the Commonwealth Games’ closing ceremony. He sang Black Sabbath’s hit track Paranoid alongside Tony Iommi. Osbourne admitted that he hasn’t watched himself perform. “I can’t watch videos of myself on stage because I get so p—ed off,” he explained. “I’m not good at being laid up. I had COVID recently and was sick as a dog for one day but then I was OK.”

Ozzy Osbourne went on to speak about his Parkinson’s. “I don’t shake at all. My Parkinson’s doctor says, ‘I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve seen all kinds of Parkinson’s but yours is the mildest ever.’ I don’t even know how anyone worked out I had it in the first place.”

In regards to his medical team, Ozzy Osbourne added that he’s thankful to find the right surgeon who knows how to deal with spinal problems. “He had to cut nerves and you have to take f—ing nerve-pain pills, but I am getting better.”

