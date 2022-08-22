Read full article on original website
Rodney “Bill” Rogers
A graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan.
Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris
A funeral service for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris, age 74, of Dike, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Pittman officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. A graveside service will be...
Becky Ann Sanderson
A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
Bennie Berry
Funeral service for Bennie Berry, age 90 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Gary Franklin, Michael Debase, Sean Franklin, Brian Franklin, Jarrod Franklin and Robert Franklin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Berry passed away on August 19, 2022 at her residence.
2022 4-H Achievement Banquet: Carroll, Reyes Receive Awards For Outstanding Leadership
Each year, an achievement banquet is held to recognize Hopkins County 4-H members and leaders for their achievements and outstanding leadership over the past year. At the 2022 Hopkins County 4-H Achievement Banquet, Rylie Carroll and Tammy Reyes were honored for outstanding leadership, while the new county 4-H council officers were recognized, and several other 4-H members received certificates for their accomplishments.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, CMF-SS Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40. Women have been calling since before the clinic was...
2 Persons Injured In Motor Vehicle Collision In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
The official reports of Tyler authorities state that a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on collision with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Trading Post for August 26, 2022
Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes
At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas.
Billy Don Williams
Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022
The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Darlene B. Turner
Darlene B. Turner was born June 14, 1960, to her late parents L.C. and Francis Bacy. Darlene grew up in Pecan Gap Texas with her eight siblings. She wasn’t a stranger when it came to hard work, as a matter of fact it was her hard-working background that enabled her to meet her late husband Burnis Turney Jr. They were married July 12, 1985. She established her working career pretty early in life. Darlene Turner.
Hopkins County Hospital District Board Recommends Lower Tax Rate, Reviews Finances
Hopkins County Hospital District Board of Directors in their regular meeting Thursday evening recommended a tax rate for the 2022-2023 tax year that is roughly 2.5 cents less than the current tax rate and reviewed finances. Proposed Tax Rate. The hospital district’s tax rate for 25-cents for several years. The...
Stanley Ray Edwards
A funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, Texas.
Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank
8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
First Monday Canton Flooded
Canton, Tx - Many people all over Louisiana and Texas go to Canton, Tx to visit all one of the largest flea markets in the area. The original First Monday Trade Days was started in the 1850s on the streets of downtown Canton. It has grown into an over 12 acre, 500 plus vendor event every month. Today however, it is underwater. Days of rain in the area resulted in a couple of feet of water at the grounds. Photos like the ones above have been posted all over social media of the flooding in the area. As of now, the website still has the next event scheduled for September 1st through the 4th. No more details are available at this time. Local authorities are asking for people to slow down when driving in the area to avoid any further damage to the area.
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
