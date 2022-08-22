US Rep. Flores visits Port of Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, recently met with representatives from the Port of Harlingen and the Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District.

The port’s media release said in Flores’s first visit, she met with commissioners and other officials to discuss federal-related issues such as infrastructure, economic impact, channel operations, as well as the current status of pending projects and grants.

“We are very excited to be able to have a discussion with our new congresswoman and to be able to show her how The Port of Harlingen has grown and its economic importance,” said Port Commissioner Alan Johnson.

“I want to see my district grow and it is clear that transportation and especially our ports are key in economic development and not only keeping our workforce here but expanding it,” said the congresswoman.

Celebrating its 70th year in operation, the Port of Harlingen is a multi-modal, shallow draft, inland port. In 2021, the port brought in more than 3 million tons of goods through its facilities.

Over the last five years, tonnage has increased 211% due mostly to the increase in petroleum export to Mexico.

