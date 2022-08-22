Read full article on original website
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
ktvo.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — One of the three candidates running for Iowa governor stopped in Ottumwa on Thursday. Libertarian Rick Stewart is a native Iowan. He was born in Postville, Iowa and is currently living in Cedar Rapids. His great grandfather came to Iowa in 1853 and now his family...
ktvo.com
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa
All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
superhits1027.com
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
Man rescued after being trapped in southeast Iowa grain bin
(Moravia, IA) — A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin in Appanoose County. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Monday morning with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the half-full grain bin. The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 24, 2022
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Iowa man rescued from grain bin
A man was able to crawl to safety after being stuck in a grain bin for three hours on Monday thanks to work of first responders and neighboring farmers near Moravia.
WBUR
Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement
Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
KCCI.com
Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
KCCI.com
Casey’s employee shot multiple times during work break
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Casey’s store located at Indianola and Evergreen Avenues around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Des Moines Police tell KCCI that a Casey's employee was on break when he was shot multiple times in the lower body. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Iowa Man Recounts Horrid Gas Station Beating After Concert [PHOTOS]
Tyler Chamberlain of Des Moines and his fiance' were on their way back from a fun night at the Kane Brown concert at the Iowa State Fair when they stopped at an area gas station, and from there, Tyler says his night turned into a very traumatizing situation. According to...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Memphis theft case closed
MEMPHIS, Mo. — In a Friday news release, Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney announced that his office has solved the theft case involving Ed's Machinery in early June 2022. The suspect is thought to have used a phony $67,000 cashier's check to steal a tractor and a hay rake...
ktvo.com
Governor Parson visits Kirksville to promote September special session
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Truman State University on Thursday in Kirksville to talk about the special session he has called for on September 6. The special session will give lawmakers a chance to vote on two legislations that would be groundbreaking for...
