Atkinson Woman Seeks Disqualification Of Secession Candidates

By: Rep. Lucy Weber (D-Walpole; Ranking Member of the House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee) Earlier this month, the eyes of the nation watched as the first significant test in post-Roe America took place. Voters in Kansas went to the polls to nominate their candidates for the general election and to have their voices heard on reproductive rights and freedoms through a state constitutional amendment ballot question. Their voices were loud and clear. With a 59-41% vote margin, Kansas will protect the rights of abortion care. This first test from the voters, not politicians or judges, amplified what we already knew was true: reproductive rights are human rights. As political pundits continue to analyze and dissect the results and implications of the August 2nd vote, there are clear takeaways for us in the Granite State.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO