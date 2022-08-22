ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson Woman Seeks Disqualification Of Secession Candidates

By Thomas P. Caldwell, InDepthNH.org
 4 days ago
Op-Ed: The Sununu Hypocrisy Train Has Left the Station

On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu charged up his conservative base and made a few headlines by condemning President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. In statements reported by the media, Sununu angrily pointed out that poorer taxpayers who didn’t go to college will essentially wind up subsidizing those who did.
Some Candidates Who Backed Secession Bill Say They Can’t Be Disqualified

CONCORD — The Attorney General’s Office was asked to look into the merits of disqualifying House candidates who supported a constitutional amendment seeking to have New Hampshire secede from the United States, but as the NH Ballot Law Commission prepares to take up the matter at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24, some of those facing disqualification say the answer is clear.
Roger Wood Talks With the Experts Who Save Animals in N.H.

4000 beagles! And none of them were pets, but destined for laboratory experiments. That is, until the authorities rescued them from a dog breeding farm in the south. Some couldn’t be saved, kept way below minimum standards. They have been sent all over the country to shelters for adoption if possible. Seven of the pets have gone to the NHSPCA in Stratham. Podcast producer Roger Wood had the chance to talk to Lisa Dennison and Sheila Ryan, executive director and Director of development and marketing respectively.
Londonderry Publisher Arrested for Improperly Labeled Political Ads Says AG Has Better Things To Do

Attorney General John M. Formella said that Debra A. Paul, 62, of Londonderry, has been arrested on six misdemeanor counts related to penalties for political advertising for publishing political advertisements that did not comply with state election laws. Paul responded: “I would like to think the attorney general’s office has...
State Panel Told To Protect Mount Washington’s Fragile Summit in New Plan

NORTH CONWAY – The future of the state’s 60-acre Mount Washington State Park is up for public comment right now through the end of this month. Input on the draft master plan for the northeast’s highest peak brought out about 75 mostly North Country residents to a meeting Monday night with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
Election Monitors Appointed for Windham, Bedford, Laconia Ward 6 For Wrong Vote Counts

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors following election reviews in Windham, Bedford, and Laconia Ward 6. The monitors are Eugene van Loan appointed to Windham, Eric Forcier appointed to Bedford, and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
Questions Raised When Rep. Sylvia Didn’t Pledge Allegiance To the Flag at Meeting

BELMONT – Citizens for Belknap, a new political action committee, plans to endorse candidates for the Sept. 13 Republican Primary as early as this Sunday. This comes while residents of the county are questioning why state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, a Free Stater who is chair of the Belknap County Delegation, didn’t pledge allegiance to the flag Monday at the opening of a Gunstock Area Commission meeting.
Op-Ed: Takeaways from Kansas

By: Rep. Lucy Weber (D-Walpole; Ranking Member of the House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee) Earlier this month, the eyes of the nation watched as the first significant test in post-Roe America took place. Voters in Kansas went to the polls to nominate their candidates for the general election and to have their voices heard on reproductive rights and freedoms through a state constitutional amendment ballot question. Their voices were loud and clear. With a 59-41% vote margin, Kansas will protect the rights of abortion care. This first test from the voters, not politicians or judges, amplified what we already knew was true: reproductive rights are human rights. As political pundits continue to analyze and dissect the results and implications of the August 2nd vote, there are clear takeaways for us in the Granite State.
Radio Free New Hampshire: Some Day When the Son Becomes Dad

Summer is not quite over, but don’t tell that to my son. School is starting again this week. From now until next spring, he will need to get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, then stand on a local street corner in a foul mood so some bus can whisk him away to an institutional learning facility. My job in all of this is to cram a pop-tart into him and make some cutting remark when he fails to wear matching socks.
InDepthNH.org Introduces $99 Affordable Obituaries

InDepthNH.org is bringing affordable obituaries to New Hampshire. Our new service, InDepthNH.org Obituaries, will enable you to place obituaries statewide and in over 2,700 newspapers across the country. This service is available now through your local funeral home so feel free to ask their directors about this new service. And for those who choose to place the obituary themselves, that will be an option starting Aug. 29.
