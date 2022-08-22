Atkinson Woman Seeks Disqualification Of Secession Candidates

Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: The Sununu Hypocrisy Train Has Left the Station
On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu charged up his conservative base and made a few headlines by condemning President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. In statements reported by the media, Sununu angrily pointed out that poorer taxpayers who didn’t go to college will essentially wind up subsidizing those who did.
Commission Denies Effort To Remove Legislators Who Backed Secession Bill from Ballot
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission voted unanimously to dismiss a petition to disqualify from election 14 Republican candidates who supported the failed bill seeking a constitutional amendment on the state seceding from the union or did not oppose efforts to kill it. The five members of...
Some Candidates Who Backed Secession Bill Say They Can’t Be Disqualified
CONCORD — The Attorney General’s Office was asked to look into the merits of disqualifying House candidates who supported a constitutional amendment seeking to have New Hampshire secede from the United States, but as the NH Ballot Law Commission prepares to take up the matter at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24, some of those facing disqualification say the answer is clear.
Sherman Outraises Sununu; Wins AFT-NH Endorsement
CONCORD – It was a big news day for Dr. Tom Sherman for Governor outraising Gov. Chris Sununu for the second quarter in a row, and winning the endorsement of AFT-NH. AFT-NH represents a diverse cross-section of New Hampshire workers including teachers, law enforcement, janitors, and others. “I’m honored...
Belknap Primary Voter’s Guide Seeks To Remove ‘Extremists’
LACONIA – Citizens of all 10 towns in Belknap County and the six wards in Laconia have a new voter’s guide listed for the GOP Primary Sept. 13 posted by a new organization looking to remove “extremists” from office who they contend led to the crisis at Gunstock.
Roger Wood Talks With the Experts Who Save Animals in N.H.
4000 beagles! And none of them were pets, but destined for laboratory experiments. That is, until the authorities rescued them from a dog breeding farm in the south. Some couldn’t be saved, kept way below minimum standards. They have been sent all over the country to shelters for adoption if possible. Seven of the pets have gone to the NHSPCA in Stratham. Podcast producer Roger Wood had the chance to talk to Lisa Dennison and Sheila Ryan, executive director and Director of development and marketing respectively.
Londonderry Publisher Arrested for Improperly Labeled Political Ads Says AG Has Better Things To Do
Attorney General John M. Formella said that Debra A. Paul, 62, of Londonderry, has been arrested on six misdemeanor counts related to penalties for political advertising for publishing political advertisements that did not comply with state election laws. Paul responded: “I would like to think the attorney general’s office has...
State Panel Told To Protect Mount Washington’s Fragile Summit in New Plan
NORTH CONWAY – The future of the state’s 60-acre Mount Washington State Park is up for public comment right now through the end of this month. Input on the draft master plan for the northeast’s highest peak brought out about 75 mostly North Country residents to a meeting Monday night with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
Election Monitors Appointed for Windham, Bedford, Laconia Ward 6 For Wrong Vote Counts
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors following election reviews in Windham, Bedford, and Laconia Ward 6. The monitors are Eugene van Loan appointed to Windham, Eric Forcier appointed to Bedford, and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
Midcoast Maine Islands, Fun Watching Atlantic Puffins
The islands of Midcoast Maine are among my favorite places to explore in New England. From rocky shores and freezing cold waters to working harbors and sailing vessels, the area has been painted by some of the finest artists and the views offer a chance to relax in visual beauty and enjoy a rugged beauty like nowhere else on earth.
State’s Education Funding System Is a Mess
The problem with taxes is most people do not know how they work. Taxes by their nature create winners and losers, usually more losers than winners. But because the majority of people do not understand the finer points of taxation, the state has an upside down system for one of its biggest expenses, public education.
Questions Raised When Rep. Sylvia Didn’t Pledge Allegiance To the Flag at Meeting
BELMONT – Citizens for Belknap, a new political action committee, plans to endorse candidates for the Sept. 13 Republican Primary as early as this Sunday. This comes while residents of the county are questioning why state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, a Free Stater who is chair of the Belknap County Delegation, didn’t pledge allegiance to the flag Monday at the opening of a Gunstock Area Commission meeting.
Secretary of State Scanlan Says Upcoming Elections Likely To Be Highly Scrutinized
CONCORD – The upcoming state primary and general elections are expected to see heightened scrutiny in the wake of problems in ballot counting discovered in three communities. The discrepancies made public in ballot totals in Windham, Bedford and just this week in Laconia’s Ward 6 were all caused by...
DHHS IDs Jamestown Canyon Virus in Mosquito Batches in Atkinson, Hampstead
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified the first batches of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) . The first batch was collected in the municipality of Atkinson on August 2, 2022. The second batch was...
New Poll: N.H. Support for Abortion Rights Historic High, Extreme Politicians Out of Touch
Manchester, NH — A new poll released Monday by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center shows that support for abortion rights in New Hampshire is at a historic high and nearly 6 in 10 voters disapproved of the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Full polling results can be viewed here.
Absentee Ballots Revert to Pre-COVID-19 Rules, Now Available for State Primary For NH Voters
CONCORD – New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan announces that all absentee ballots for the 2022 State Primary election have been delivered to every city and town clerk’s office in New Hampshire. Voters who request absentee ballots can obtain them from their local clerk. Please be...
Op-Ed: Takeaways from Kansas
By: Rep. Lucy Weber (D-Walpole; Ranking Member of the House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee) Earlier this month, the eyes of the nation watched as the first significant test in post-Roe America took place. Voters in Kansas went to the polls to nominate their candidates for the general election and to have their voices heard on reproductive rights and freedoms through a state constitutional amendment ballot question. Their voices were loud and clear. With a 59-41% vote margin, Kansas will protect the rights of abortion care. This first test from the voters, not politicians or judges, amplified what we already knew was true: reproductive rights are human rights. As political pundits continue to analyze and dissect the results and implications of the August 2nd vote, there are clear takeaways for us in the Granite State.
Cora Hoppe Tells How To Work and Learn
“Work as learning” is the name of a new initiative designed to help high school students earn money and prepare for future careers. The state Department of Education has launched the program with federal and state dollars. According to Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, it will join together business and educational communities in the statewide effort.
Radio Free New Hampshire: Some Day When the Son Becomes Dad
Summer is not quite over, but don’t tell that to my son. School is starting again this week. From now until next spring, he will need to get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, then stand on a local street corner in a foul mood so some bus can whisk him away to an institutional learning facility. My job in all of this is to cram a pop-tart into him and make some cutting remark when he fails to wear matching socks.
InDepthNH.org Introduces $99 Affordable Obituaries
InDepthNH.org is bringing affordable obituaries to New Hampshire. Our new service, InDepthNH.org Obituaries, will enable you to place obituaries statewide and in over 2,700 newspapers across the country. This service is available now through your local funeral home so feel free to ask their directors about this new service. And for those who choose to place the obituary themselves, that will be an option starting Aug. 29.
