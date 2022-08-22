Read full article on original website
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB・
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Nick Maton absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias hitting sixth for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Urias will man third base after Rougned Odor was moved to second and Terrin Vavra was benched. numberFire's models project Urias to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater a late addition to Giants' lineup Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Slater was originally slated to begin the game on the bench. However, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched due to hip soreness. Now, Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan.
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Friday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Greg Allen in Pirates' Friday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Allen is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Allen for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal in Cubs' Friday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is starting Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal is getting the at second base, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Madrigal for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luis Rengifo taking over third base for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is batting cleanup in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rengifo will operate the hot corner after Jose Rojas was given the night off in Toronto. numberFire's models project Rengifo to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Chavis for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Friday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Molina for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8...
