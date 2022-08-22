The Las Vegas Raiders have been spotless through three games in the 2022 NFL preseason, but that’s not going to make head coach Josh McDaniels feel as though he’s got it all figured out. After all, the Raiders have barely played their starters in those games. A good test for the Raiders is coming up, however, with joint practices with the New England Patriots that begin this Tuesday.

