Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Julian Edelman At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts
Longtime NFL star Julian Edleman showed up at New England Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday. The ex-Patriot was a special on-field guest for his former team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. Edleman of course has a close relationship with both head coaches on either...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities
During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Yardbarker
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: 'Since the Brogdon trade, we felt really good about our team'
Finally, there is a resolution to Kevin Durant's trade demand. He and Kyrie Irving will return for another season in Brooklyn, which has long seemed like the most likely outcome to this saga. It's also best for both sides and makes the Nets championship contenders. FanDuel Sportsbook now gives them ...
Buccaneers Training Camp: Don’t Count Out Akiem Hicks and Julio Jones
The veteran wide receiver and defensive tackle look primed for bounce-back seasons. Plus, Tom Brady’s go-to receiving running back and who protects the 45-year-old QB.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
New England Patriots Bill Belichick at Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots and NFL ICON Bill Belichick talked moments ago from his team's joint practices at the Las Vegas Raiders
‘Whatever happens on the field happens’: Josh McDaniels sounds off on intriguing tactic ahead of practice with Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders have been spotless through three games in the 2022 NFL preseason, but that’s not going to make head coach Josh McDaniels feel as though he’s got it all figured out. After all, the Raiders have barely played their starters in those games. A good test for the Raiders is coming up, however, with joint practices with the New England Patriots that begin this Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on
Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Raiders Listed Among NFL's Most Valuable Franchises
According to Forbes, the Las Vegas Raiders have skyrocketed through the top ten most valuable NFL franchises.
Rumor: The Tua Tagovailoa weapon Dolphins have ‘brought up’ to other teams in trade talks
The Miami Dolphins are expecting big things from Tua Tagovailoa and their offense after a number of changes in the offseason. The Dolphins brought in a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and also gave Tagovailoa a superstar wide receiver to throw to in Tyreek Hill, forming a dynamic duo with Jaylen Waddle. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki wanted a new contract but got hit with a franchise tag worth $10.931 million in 2022.
NBC Sports
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
A Colts Podcast Discusses What Was Learned from Colts Camp
Brandon and Andrew recap the Colts’ loss to the Lions, discuss what was learned in training camp, preview the matchup with the Buccaneers, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices
A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
FOX Sports
49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections
We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
Ex-Giants WR selling Super Bowl ring
A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
Las Vegas Raiders Final Preseason Update: New England Patriots Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders will conclude the joint practice sessions with the New England Patriots with their final preseason game on Friday.
Comments / 0