ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

Longtime NFL star Julian Edleman showed up at New England Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday. The ex-Patriot was a special on-field guest for his former team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. Edleman of course has a close relationship with both head coaches on either...
HENDERSON, NV
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities

During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Georgia State
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option

The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today

Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

‘Whatever happens on the field happens’: Josh McDaniels sounds off on intriguing tactic ahead of practice with Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders have been spotless through three games in the 2022 NFL preseason, but that’s not going to make head coach Josh McDaniels feel as though he’s got it all figured out. After all, the Raiders have barely played their starters in those games. A good test for the Raiders is coming up, however, with joint practices with the New England Patriots that begin this Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on

Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#Nesn
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The Tua Tagovailoa weapon Dolphins have ‘brought up’ to other teams in trade talks

The Miami Dolphins are expecting big things from Tua Tagovailoa and their offense after a number of changes in the offseason. The Dolphins brought in a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and also gave Tagovailoa a superstar wide receiver to throw to in Tyreek Hill, forming a dynamic duo with Jaylen Waddle. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki wanted a new contract but got hit with a franchise tag worth $10.931 million in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices

A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
NFL
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Giants WR selling Super Bowl ring

A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy