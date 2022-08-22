ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Python with transmitter eaten by cottonmouth: Zoo Miami

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Burmese python with a transmitter implanted by surgeons at Zoo Miami was recently found in the belly of a native cottonmouth snake.

Zoo Miami posted X-ray images of the cottonmouth snake, also known as a water moccasin, to Facebook last week. The python’s spine, as well as the transmitter, can be clearly seen in the images.

The x-ray images were published in a scientific journal and provided by ResearchGate.

The Burmese python is considered an invasive species in Florida, found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission .

Observations of the snake can be reported to FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681.

