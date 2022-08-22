FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Her last words to her mother were “I don’t want to die…pray for me mom.”. Now, the mother of a 32-year-old woman who died while in the throes of drug addiction at the Whitley County Jail nearly two years ago is suing the county’s sheriff, the jail commander and various members of the jail staff in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

