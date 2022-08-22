ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Police: Man impersonated officer at scene of critical stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, they found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. They also found a man dressed in a dark shirt...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect in double killings pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the suspects in the shooting deaths of two women inside a home on Third Street last year has pleaded guilty. Joshua J. Dube pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors that drops charges of two charges of felony murder along with other drug charges.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
DECATUR, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man with homemade pipe bombs plans to plead guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Milford man who had pipe bombs in the trunk of his car and bomb-making materials inside his home – and threatened to blow up his neighbor’s home – plans to plead guilty to federal felony charges as part of a deal with prosecutors.
MILFORD, IN
WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty in woman’s 2020 shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman nearly two years ago. Ronald Williams, III, had been accused of shooting two people in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive early one Sunday morning in October 2020.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man found after Public Safety Alert issued

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have found a man who went missing and prompted the issuance of a Public Safety Alert. The 57-year-old Burmese man had been missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 person critical after stabbing at S Harrison, Fairfax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of S Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said one person was stabbed during a fight between two boys on a bicycle who knew each other. The unidentified victim was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
GARRETT, IN
WANE-TV

‘I don’t want to die’: Family of woman who died in jail files wrongful death lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Her last words to her mother were “I don’t want to die…pray for me mom.”. Now, the mother of a 32-year-old woman who died while in the throes of drug addiction at the Whitley County Jail nearly two years ago is suing the county’s sheriff, the jail commander and various members of the jail staff in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

DeKalb County mulling buggy tax

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Arp exploring run for Fort Wayne mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is considering a run for the mayor’s office. “I’m one of the few people involved in politics that actually grew up somewhere else,” he told WANE 15. “I get to see what a special place Fort Wayne really is. And so I want to preserve that.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Electric Works reveals new sign with classic look

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For decades, the General Electric sign, placed on a metal structure and highlighted with red lights, stood as an iconic feature of Fort Wayne’s skyline until it was removed in March 2016. Now, Electric Works hopes for similar prominence from its own sign.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns

(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative...
WABASH COUNTY, IN

