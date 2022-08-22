ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Pledge of Allegiance for August 25 – Tiffany Franklin

The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Tiffany Franklin. Thanks Tiffany for helping us out. Listen below!. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and presents the Pledge of...
LILLINGTON, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2022 Artist: Joe Nichols

Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 10 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our FIFTH artist for 2022 knows exactly what tequila might do to you. Welcome JOE NICHOLS!. You know Joe from so many amazing hits, like Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off, Gimme...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL

Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2022 Artist: Parker McCollum

Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 10 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our final artist for 2022 is a huge one! Welcome Parker McCollum!. Parker rounds out an epic anniversary lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Jackson Dean, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina and Joe Nichols. Complete...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Spice
Omri Katz
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink
columbuscountynews.com

Missing Women Found Dead in Unrelated Cases

Two unrelated missing persons cases have turned into investigations with the discovery of the women’s bodies. Candice Diaz, 33, was reported missing in the Calabash area earlier this week, according to the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office. Her body was found today (Thursday). Additional details on the death have not been released.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville shootout injures one

A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
WHITEVILLE, NC
