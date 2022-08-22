Read full article on original website
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
wkml.com
Pledge of Allegiance for August 25 – Tiffany Franklin
The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Tiffany Franklin. Thanks Tiffany for helping us out. Listen below!. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and presents the Pledge of...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
wkml.com
Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2022 Artist: Joe Nichols
Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 10 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our FIFTH artist for 2022 knows exactly what tequila might do to you. Welcome JOE NICHOLS!. You know Joe from so many amazing hits, like Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off, Gimme...
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
WRAL
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
wkml.com
Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2022 Artist: Parker McCollum
Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 10 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our final artist for 2022 is a huge one! Welcome Parker McCollum!. Parker rounds out an epic anniversary lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Jackson Dean, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina and Joe Nichols. Complete...
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
Durham man cashes in on $200K lotto jackpot, 3 still to be won
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham is the latest lucky winner of a top prize in the Carolina Jackpot $5 scratch-off game.
columbuscountynews.com
Missing Women Found Dead in Unrelated Cases
Two unrelated missing persons cases have turned into investigations with the discovery of the women’s bodies. Candice Diaz, 33, was reported missing in the Calabash area earlier this week, according to the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office. Her body was found today (Thursday). Additional details on the death have not been released.
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
WRAL
A Wake County woman nearly homeless was looking for someone to take her cats. She ended up finding months-long support from an unlikely source
Wake County resident Juwanda Jones carries four photos on her keychain — two of her children, and two of her cats. "My heart has been through a whole lot," Jones said. She lost her son Deonte, 7, and daughter Tamara, 8, just before Christmas in 2003. "I haven't truly...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville shootout injures one
A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Suspect arrested after shooting pregnant woman in car on New Bern Avenue
Officers have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman in a car on New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Lumberton shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August. Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell […]
Rockingham McDonald’s employee charged with probation violation in New York
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted on a probation violation from the Empire State was recently found working at a local fast food restaurant. According to the Rockingham Police Department, 30-year-old Tarrance Shamere Lloyd was arrested Monday at his place of employment — the Rockingham McDonald’s. RPD officers...
