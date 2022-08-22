ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing.

Hachey and his family were camping at 8 Bees Camp Ground on Mount Pleasant Lane. The family informed police when they woke on Sunday, Hachey was gone and nowhere to be found.

Luzerne County Croner Francis Hacken states the cause of Hachey’s is accidentally drowning after being submerged in water.

