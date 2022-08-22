Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: Former Cy Young Pitcher Eric Gagne Tries to Bat Against Himself
What better pitcher for former Dodgers pitcher Eric Gangé to go up against than former Doders pitcher Eric Gagné himself
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Dodgers News: LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore in Mariners' dugout Thursday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Adam Frazier will replace Moore on second base and bat seventh. Frazier has a $2,500 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
Dodgers: Five Time All-Star Pushed Mookie Betts from Good to Great in Boston
Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was the driving force in Mookie Betts' transformation from everyday player to AL MVP.
RELATED PEOPLE
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?
With the potential sale of the Los Angeles Angels, could Mike Trout end up in Houston with the Astros?
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley
Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Nick Maton absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias hitting sixth for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Urias will man third base after Rougned Odor was moved to second and Terrin Vavra was benched. numberFire's models project Urias to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater a late addition to Giants' lineup Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Slater was originally slated to begin the game on the bench. However, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched due to hip soreness. Now, Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan.
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Friday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
Comments / 0