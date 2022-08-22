ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Minnesota Sports
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore in Mariners' dugout Thursday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Adam Frazier will replace Moore on second base and bat seventh. Frazier has a $2,500 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
FanNation Fastball

Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nick Maton absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias hitting sixth for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Urias will man third base after Rougned Odor was moved to second and Terrin Vavra was benched. numberFire's models project Urias to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Austin Slater a late addition to Giants' lineup Friday

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Slater was originally slated to begin the game on the bench. However, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched due to hip soreness. Now, Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.9...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
PITTSBURGH, PA

