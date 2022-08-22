Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.

