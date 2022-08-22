KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in a program meant to help them adjust to life after high school and find jobs went through sorority enrollment Tuesday. The University of Tennessee FUTURE program is meant to help young adults with disabilities transition into adult life. The students attend classes through the program and can find an internship on or off campus through the program. They can also go through career and clinical counseling to help them develop their skills.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO