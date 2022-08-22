ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge

A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Burn surgeon honored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pain. Inordinate amounts of pain. That is how Doctor Tim Miller describes what it is like caring for a burn patient in the early stages of their injuries. “I learned that war is something you just don’t want to have. It’s terrible,” said Miller.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Creepycon, the Knox Asian Festival and Sunset on Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Creepycon, the creepiest show in town, is back this weekend! With shows, stage and floor performances, contests, panels, workshops and tons of vendors, you'll have plenty to do and see while attending. The event takes place at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center and runs on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT program connects students with disabilities with sororities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in a program meant to help them adjust to life after high school and find jobs went through sorority enrollment Tuesday. The University of Tennessee FUTURE program is meant to help young adults with disabilities transition into adult life. The students attend classes through the program and can find an internship on or off campus through the program. They can also go through career and clinical counseling to help them develop their skills.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Help name Maryville College's new hawk!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

