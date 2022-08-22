Read full article on original website
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
The Bottom honors Knoxville's historic Black neighborhood as director prepares to leave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The leader of an organization that works to preserve Black history in Knoxville is preparing to take the next step in her career. Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin came to Knoxville about 10 years ago. In 2019 she opened The Bottom, named after one of Knoxville's historic Black neighborhoods.
Service & Sacrifice: Burn surgeon honored
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pain. Inordinate amounts of pain. That is how Doctor Tim Miller describes what it is like caring for a burn patient in the early stages of their injuries. “I learned that war is something you just don’t want to have. It’s terrible,” said Miller.
Abortion trigger law takes hold | The last reproductive health center in Knoxville closes doors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clinics that offered abortions across the state have shut their doors because of Tennessee's anti-abortion trigger law, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. That means women seeking abortion treatments must now head to another state. It was already complicated for...
Friday marks a year since death of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, the last soldier to die in Afghanistan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 26, 2021, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss died outside the Kabul airport as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan. A year later, his impact on the East Tennessee community is still profound. Soon after his family learned that he passed away, the...
The University of Tennessee Believes Kitchen puts 'ability' in disability
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee campus was bustling with life Wednesday. Students were back in class, gameday was around the corner, and the sounds of Tennessee pride filled the streets. However, even though the noise, nobody could miss Katie Erwin's laugh. Her joy rippled down the hallways...
Knoxville man accepts Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of late father
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, a Knoxville man accepted one of the country's highest honors on behalf of his late father. Army veteran James Cook Jr. accepted the Congressional Gold Medal for his father, James Cook Sr. Cook Jr. said he only learned recently that his father was part...
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
10About Town: Creepycon, the Knox Asian Festival and Sunset on Central
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Creepycon, the creepiest show in town, is back this weekend! With shows, stage and floor performances, contests, panels, workshops and tons of vendors, you'll have plenty to do and see while attending. The event takes place at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center and runs on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets here.
All sales of Dollywood Foundation license plates supporting Imagination Library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee drivers are required to get a new license plate when they renew their car registration this year. They can choose to get a newly designed blue plate, or they can choose a specialty plate. If they choose a Dollywood Foundation license plate, they will help...
UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
'It is very brave' | Safe Haven Law allows women to safely surrender newborn baby
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — With abortions now illegal in Tennessee, a Maryville-based nonprofit is expecting to hear from more women across the state. The organization, A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, educates people about the Safe Haven Law. The law "allows mothers of newborns to surrender unharmed...
UT program connects students with disabilities with sororities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in a program meant to help them adjust to life after high school and find jobs went through sorority enrollment Tuesday. The University of Tennessee FUTURE program is meant to help young adults with disabilities transition into adult life. The students attend classes through the program and can find an internship on or off campus through the program. They can also go through career and clinical counseling to help them develop their skills.
Cost for new public safety complex grows after unsafe brick facade discovered
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of the public safety complex coming to Knoxville has grown as crews have discovered a 40-plus-year-old brick facade not properly fastened on one of the previous St. Mary's Hospital buildings, according to the City of Knoxville. The city has executed an emergency procurement, for...
Help name Maryville College's new hawk!
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
State lawmaker from Knoxville offers help for teachers having to catalog classroom libraries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers are responsible for purchasing classroom materials, preparing lesson plans, communicating with parents and teaching students. Now, they are also responsible for helping keep track of what is available in a school library. At the end of the last legislative session, lawmakers decided to pass a...
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says body camera policy will be updated soon
Right now, officers can mute their microphones at their discretion. That could soon change with policy revisions.
'There's no buying time without Narcan' | Knoxville woman teaches others to use tool that saved her
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At work, Jessica Stanley is teaching others to save lives by administering Naloxone, an opioid reversal medicine. At home, she's a mother of two children who is grateful for every second she spends with them. "I've been in recovery for six years now," she said. "I've...
Vols wide receiver Bru McCoy gets the green light to play this coming season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy has received his waiver and is eligible to play this season for the Vols. The program and fans alike have long awaited this news after McCoy transferred from USC back in June. There were a lot of questions as to why...
