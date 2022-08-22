ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Former Sixers Trade Target Gets Dealt to Lakers

Patrick Beverley has been on the move over the last couple of years. After getting his NBA start with the Daryl Morey-led Houston Rockets, Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.  Beverley served the Clippers well for four seasons before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies ...
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
When do the Chicago Bears play again?

The Chicago Bears have one final preseason game to play. The team will play their final game on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The Bears hold a perfect 2-0 record in the preseason. They've defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason slate so far.
