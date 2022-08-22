Read full article on original website
‘Batgirl’: Cancelled Film To Get “Funeral Screenings” On Warner Bros. Lot This Week
“Batgirl” has been the talk of Hollywood since news broke on August 2 that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav canceled the film and several other DC Films and HBO Max-adjacent projects. And as per usual in Tinsel Town, the reason is money. Zaslav axed the film and other projects to take a tax write-down as he navigates his newly merged company toward a new future.
‘Pinocchio’ Trailer: Disney Brings Another Classic Animated Film To Live-Action In September
2022 is the year of “Pinocchio.” Not only is Guillermo del Toro putting the finishing touches on his stop-motion Netflix reimagining of the classic fairy tale, but Disney is doing what Disney does best by taking its beloved animated classic and adapting it for live-action. We’ve seen it happen with “The Lion King,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” and more over the past several years, and next up is “Pinocchio.”
‘King Kong’: James Wan Teaming With Disney+ For A New Series Set On Skull Island
Every so often, Hollywood decides that it is time to reboot the “King Kong” franchise. Obviously, there are all the attempts at telling the original “King Kong” story. That was done in 1933, then in 1976, and most recently, 2005 by Peter Jackson. Then you have the more adventurous attempts to show Kong in his element like 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” And now, it appears Disney is ready to take a swing at the ‘Kong’ franchise with a new streaming TV series.
Venice Film Festival Preview: 16 Must-See Films To Watch
And just like that, summer is over, and the festival season is about to start. That’s right, blockbuster season is essentially over, and now it’s time for the fall film festival circuit to produce and premiere the film titles that will be vying for Oscars later this year. As always, the Venice Film Festival kicks off the season first, and the 79th edition is as strong as ever, proving that the festival is just as important as France’s Cannes Film Festival, if not more so.
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Shazam’ & ‘Aquaman’ Sequels Yet Again, With ‘Lost Kingdom’ Moving To Xmas 2023
Well, the hits keep coming to the DC Universe. In another blow to fans and the universe, following the recent Warner Bros. Discovery second-quarter earnings call and the cancelation of “Batgirl,” the studio announced that two of its films were being delayed again. Once set for March 17,...
‘The Sandman’: Neil Gaiman Reveals He Once Sabotaged A Movie Based On His Comic Because Of Its “Really Stupid” Script
After floundering in development hell for many years, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is finally a TV series, thanks to Netflix. And the critical consensus of the show is, well, pretty good? It may be almost too faithful an adaptation, but for those who love the comic, it’s a great take on a project many thought unfilmable. And in this day and age of green-screen movies and TV, isn’t there some solace to be taken in a sprawling fantasy world adapted correctly?
‘Empire Of Light’ Teaser: Olivia Colman Shows The Power Of Cinema In Sam Mendes’ Upcoming Drama
Over the past 20+ years, filmmaker Sam Mendes has released numerous films, each earning acclaim. Even his two James Bond films, “Spectre” and “Skyfall,” are seen as high watermarks in the world of 007. So, it’s gotten to the point when each new Mendes film is an event, which has us really excited for his latest feature, “Empire of Light.”
‘Los Espookys’ Season 2 Trailer: HBO’s Offbeat Comedy Series Returns In September
Can things get stranger for the characters in “Los Espookys?” Season 2 of the HBO series sees Renaldo and friends handle a new set of challenges. From ghostly pursuits to the demands that come from everyday life, they’re about to experience horror on every level. The project’s...
‘White Noise’ Trailer: Adam Driver & Grega Gerwig Face The Apocalypse For Noah Baumbach
Now that we are in August, with fall on the immediate horizon, we know what that means: It’s time for prestige pictures from renowned and acclaimed directors to take hold of the moviegoing consciousness. With the honor of having its world premiere as the opening film for the Venice International Film Festival on August 31st, as well as opening the New York Film Festival on September 30th, the new film from writer-director Noah Baumbach can safely fill that bill. Entitled “White Noise,” the first trailer for the film is now available to view online, giving us a glimpse into the newest cinematic concoction of Baumbach.
‘The End We Start From’: Katherine Waterston To Co-Star With Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller
British actress Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel“) is set to lead a new London-set apocalypse thriller from director Mahalia Belo (“The Long Song“) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch that is based on the Megan Hunter novel “The End We Start From.” The pic’s script is also being adapted by “Succession” writer Alice Birch and sees characters navigating a mysterious environmental crisis in London as the city becomes submerged by flood waters.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Stars In The American Remake Of A Recent Euro Horror Classic
Who is the woman behind those bandages? Twin brothers confront a frightening possibility in “Goodnight Mommy.” The thriller, set in a remote country house, revolves around brothers challenging the only adult in their lives. What results is a disturbing thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the last reveal. If the premise seems eerily familiar, there’s a good reason. “Goodnight Mommy” is a remake of Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s acclaimed 2014 film, a film we described as “unnerving [and] elegantly ratcheting [its] creepiness.” We also put it on our list of The Best Horror Movies Of The Decade [the 2010s].
‘Fantastic Four’: ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman In Talks For Marvel’s Upcoming Film
Even though the film has a confirmed release date in 2024, there’s still a whole lot of mystery surrounding the new “Fantastic Four” movie. Namely, who are the chosen actors tasked with bringing Marvel’s First Family to life? But also, what’s going on behind the camera? You see, when the film was initially announced, Jon Watts was named as the director. However, Watts departed the project, and Marvel has yet to reveal a successor. Well, until now.
‘Wildwood’: Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali & Awkwafina Headline Massive Voice Cast For Laika’s Upcoming Animated Feature
Since the 2009 release of “Coraline,” Laika has made a name for itself as a legitimate alternative to Pixar for animated feature films. All of their titles, including “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls,” and “Kubu And The Two Strings” are critical darlings. And outside of 2019’s “Missing Link,” all of their films won at the box office, too. Unfortunately, “Missing Link” was a box office bomb, making only $26.6 million off a $102 million budget.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Trailer: Hulu’s Award-Winning Drama Returns Next Month
Though it is set in a dystopic future, there are many who would say that “The Handmaid’s Tale” has become more and more realistic with each passing day. Women’s rights, especially when it comes to reproductive rights, are seemingly under attack, and the oppression seen in the show seems to be a possible glimpse into our own future. So, maybe as we enter Season 5 of the Emmy-winning series, “The Handmaid’s Tale” will become more popular than ever before, as people discover that this alternate history, dystopia isn’t all that far-fetched.
Veteran Producer Dan Lin In Talks To Become DC’s Kevin Feige, Will Oversee Superhero Arm At Warner Bros.
Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery took over the film, television, and streaming divisions at DC, there had been one big mandate: find the next Kevin Feige to oversee DC Comics projects. After a search to find this unicorn, it looks like the company has found someone to fill that spot.
‘The Idea Of You’: Michael Showalter & Anne Hathaway Team Up For New Movie For Amazon Prime Video
While audiences anxious await Anne Hathaway‘s next performance in James Gray‘s “Armageddon Time,” in theaters this October, there’s news about one of her upcoming roles. Deadline reports that Hathaway will team up with “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” director Michael Showalter for a new project for Amazon Prime Video. So, what’s the project? “The Idea Of You,” based on Robinne Lee‘s 2017 novel of the same name.
Tony Gilroy Says Disney’s Original ‘Andor’ Idea Was Similiar To ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’
It only takes watching the first teaser for “Andor” to know that the latest “Star Wars” series is very, very different than the other Disney+ releases from the galaxy far, far away. It appears the series is aimed at a much older, more mature audience than shows like “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” And the best way to explain the stark contrast between “Andor” and everything “Star Wars”-related that preceded it is to note that Tony Gilroy is the mastermind behind the scenes.
‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Sequel In Production Now, Adam Wingard Back To Direct
Odds were against “Godzilla Vs. Kong” being a box office success back in March 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Adam Wingard‘s film fared alright despite its simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film grossed $470 million against a budget of $155-200 million. In the pandemic era, that’s not too shabby and indeed good enough for a sequel, which Business Wire reports, is now in production.
‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Trailer: Kate Hudson & Jun Jong Seo Star In Ana Lily Amirpour’s Crazy New Trip
“I knew something freaky was going to happen tonight,” Kate Hudson says in the new trailer for “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon.” “With a full moon, I feel it in my ovaries, I swear to god.” The film is the latest hallucinogenic nightmare from Ana Lily Amirpour, known for the celebrated indies “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” and “The Bad Batch.”
‘BioShock’: Netflix Enlists Director Francis Lawrence & ‘Logan’ Screenwriter Michael Green To Adapt Sci-Fi Horror Video Game
Netflix is developing a live-action film based on the “BioShock” video game franchise. A previous incarnation had been a passion project for filmmaker Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of The Caribbean“) but eventually dissolved before this latest version of the film surfaced. The streaming service has found its writer and director for the sci-fi horror mash-up project.
