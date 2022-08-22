Though it is set in a dystopic future, there are many who would say that “The Handmaid’s Tale” has become more and more realistic with each passing day. Women’s rights, especially when it comes to reproductive rights, are seemingly under attack, and the oppression seen in the show seems to be a possible glimpse into our own future. So, maybe as we enter Season 5 of the Emmy-winning series, “The Handmaid’s Tale” will become more popular than ever before, as people discover that this alternate history, dystopia isn’t all that far-fetched.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO